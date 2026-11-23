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Nigeria’s leading brands, agencies and marketing professionals converged on Lagos on Saturday, November 21, 2026, for the fifth edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA 2026) themed ‘Reimagine Marketing.’

The milestone ceremony celebrated outstanding creativity, strategic impact and brand resilience while challenging the marketing industry to adapt to the rapidly evolving consumer realities and technological disruption.

​Nigerian Breweries Plc emerged as the night’s biggest corporate winner, clinching Marketing Company of the Year, alongside major category wins across its portfolio, including Brand of the Year for Heineken, Best Alcoholic Brand of the Year and Best Influencer Marketing of the Year for Goldberg Lager Beer, and Excellence in Experiential Marketing for Maltina.

Terra Seasoning Cube also recorded a standout performance, winning both Campaign of the Year and Best Spice Brand of the Year, while Insight Publicis was named Advertising Agency of the Year and Red Media Africa secured PR Agency of the Year.

​Delivering the keynote address, Senior Marketing Executive and Marketing Director for Africa Partner Markets at Diageo, Bodam Taiwo, urged practitioners to abandon outdated playbooks and rethink how brands create immediate relevance.

Taiwo outlined three imperatives for modern marketers: understanding where consumers are today to deliver immediate value rather than merely pushing brand messages; leveraging tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost productivity without losing the essential human touch; and building win-win ecosystems that satisfy both marketers and consumers.

​“We cannot do marketing the same way we did five or 10 years ago because the world we are living in has greatly changed, and the consumers we work with have changed as well,” Taiwo noted, commending the awards for spotlighting innovative campaigns that reflect this new reality.

​In his welcome remarks, the Convener of the Nigerian Marketing Awards, Tony Agenmonmen, reflected on the platform’s growth since its inception in 2022.

He noted that the awards have earned international accreditation through the Awards Trust Mark for five consecutive years and enjoy the endorsement of six key sectoral bodies: ARCON, NIMN, AAAN, EXMAN, OAAN and NIPR.

Reinforcing the NMA’s commitment to industry development beyond mere celebration, Agenmonmen announced that every entrant in the 2026 edition will receive individualized judges’ feedback alongside a compiled industry report of key judging lessons.

​“At the Nigerian Marketing Awards, awards are not for sale; they are earned. The applause lasts a moment, but the trust behind it takes years to build,” Agenmonmen said, while expressing gratitude to headline sponsor — Amstel Malta and Nigerian Breweries Plc — for their unwavering support since 2022.

​Chairperson of the Award Decision Council (ADC), Iquo Ukoh, underscored the rigour, transparency and intellectual depth that defined the evaluation of entries, affirming that the unanimous, merit-driven outcomes continue to uphold the awards as a credible institutional benchmark for Nigeria’s marketing profession.