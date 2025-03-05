OAGF: Remita Not Discarded, Remains CBN’s Approved Payment Gateway

•Says new TMRAS to run concurrently

•Tinubu appoints Ogunjimi accountant general of the federation

Deji Elumoye and James Emejo in Abuja





The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), yesterday clarified that

Remitta remains the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) approved payment gateway, adding that the federal government had not discarded the platform.

The clarification came same day President Bola Tinubu announced the appointment of Shamsedeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

The OAGF explained that Remita would rather be integrated into the Treasury Management and Revenue Assurance (TMRAS) alongside other eligible Payment Solution Service Providers (PSSPs) for government revenue collection and remittances to enhance liberalisation.

The clarification came against the backdrop of a memo from the AGF informing government agencies of a new payment platform – Treasury Management & Revenue Assurance System which would come into force on March 4, 2025.

The platform seeks to streamline and manage federal revenue collections and payments across ministries, departments, and agencies, including those benefiting from donor funds, trust funds, social security funds, and special funds.

However, in a statement, Director Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, the office noted that the TMRAS policy was developed in line with the directives of the Tinubu and the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, to achieve effective treasury revenue assurance and improved budget performance of all MDAs and Federal Government Owned Enterprises (FGOEs).

According to the OAGF, “The TMRAS is designed to coordinate, streamline and manage Federal Government’s revenue collections and payments for all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It will guarantee the liberalisation of government revenue payment processes, enhance revenue collections and would aid efficient, timely analysis of the information regarding such transactions”.

The OAGF explained that, “Remitta is one of the secured channels of revenue payment, but there are many others. The TMRAS will now allow these other secure payment platforms to connect.

“So, it will not be only Remitta, but all the other payments service providers that are licenced by the CBN will be able to operate.”

To allay the fears of revenue payers and the general public, the OAGF further clarified that, “Remitta remains the only approved payment gateway for federal government payments and revenue collection for at least two month.

“But the government is working to take over the management of the front-end payment infrastructure and expand the collection system to accommodate other CBN licensed Payment Solution Services Providers (PSSPs).”

The OAGF, therefore, advised all revenue payers and the general public to continue using Remitta for all payments to the federal government.

Meanwhile, Tinubu has appointed Ogunjimi as the new Accountant General of the Federation after a rigorous selection process.

According to a statement issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, Ogunjimi’s appointment approved yesterday, takes effect from Friday, 7th March 2025, the same day the incumbent Oluwatoyin Madehin will retire.

Ogunjimi, 57, was first named as Madehin’s successor last December.

A selection committee later chose him through a competitive, rigorous, and merit-based process involving Directors of Accounts in the Federal Civil Service, the statement explained.

It disclosed that the committee conducted the process through three stages: a written assessment, an ICT proficiency test, and oral interviews.

“The selection process underscored President Tinubu’s commitment to promoting transparency, excellence, and competence in key public service positions,” it added.

Tinubu congratulated Ogunjimi on his appointment and urged him to discharge his duties in the service of Nigeria with integrity, professionalism, and dedication to Nigeria’s service.

Ogunjimi graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy. He also obtained a Master’s in Accounting and Finance from the University of Lagos.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.