Promoting Nigeria’s Culture, National Cohesion Through INAC, NAFEST

Charles Ajunwa

Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources. With a population of over 200 million, scholars profess that the country’s manifest destiny is largely tied to its arts, crafts and culture.

Today, many nations of the world are leveraging on arts and culture not only to generate revenues but to promote peace, friendship and entrepreneurship.

Over the years, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), an agency under the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, through annual initiatives such as International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo and National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), promoted Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage locally and internationally.

Both events enjoyed the support of the Presidency, state governments, National Assembly, and Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy and relevant stakeholders.

Participation in these two annual events is usually drawn from the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), foreign missions, artist glee, Nigeria Crafts Council (NCC), States Craft Council (SCC), NGOs specialising in arts and culture, manufacturers and investors, Nigeria Chamber of Commerce and Industry fashion houses, institutions, designers, corporate entities, market unions and all relevant stakeholders.

These events reached their greatest peaks during the tenure of the immediate past NCAC Director General, Olusegun Runsewe, who brought his years of experience, expertise and international exposure to bear on INAC Expo and NAFEST.

INAC formerly known as African Arts and Crafts (AFAC), was initiated in 2008 as an annual event of the council with the aim of showcasing the rich and unique collections of African arts and crafts and as avenue to promote rural economy which boosted the nation’s gross domestic product (GPD).

Its objectives among others include promoting the import/export business of arts and crafts to the international community, sensitise investors on the need to invest in the arts and crafts sector, as a way of encouraging enterprise development and export-oriented production, establishing an international arts and crafts market place in Africa.

Speaking at the 16th INAC Expo 2023 with the theme: ‘Networking Nigerian Crafts To The World,’ held in Abuja, Runsewe declared that it was important to keep an eye on the cultural exchange which fosters unity, social cohesion and promotes diversity and mutual understanding among states, countries, participants and visitors alike.

According to him, “The economic benefits of a successful Expo ripple through a local economy affecting tourism and non-tourism related businesses alike. The large number of participants at the Expo annually makes it an attractive marketplace for arts and crafts, especially textiles exhibitors, food (local cuisine), water and drink vendors, mobile recharge card sellers and kits more that are guaranteed large sales and good profit throughout the Expo…”

INAC Expo Investment Forum is the intellectual arm, where discussants from different disciplines ventilate on a topic and at the end, proffer solutions.

In 2022, Keynote Speaker was Prof. Bakut T.Bakut, DG Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (NIPCR) and other discussants who dwelt on the topic, ‘Culture, Peace and National Development,’ while in 2023, Prof. Uche Uwaleke who was Keynote Speaker and other panelists discussed ‘Culture, Economic Development and National Security’.

Runsewe’s midas touch was also experienced in NAFEST, an annual event which showcases the country’s cultural heritage. NAFEST was established in 1970 to promote cultural exchange, national unity, and creativity.

NAFEST’s objectives include, to promote national unity and economic development, showcase Nigeria’s cultural heritage, create cultural bridges between the country’s diverse communities and attract tourists and foster mutual cultural understanding.

The event is divided into three categories namely: competitive events which comprise traditional and contemporary Nigerian culture, such as traditional wrestling, archery, and traditional board games. The non-competitive events include, indigenous dance and music, drama, choral music, poetry, display of local fabrics and cuisine. While children event include: children essay writing, cultural quiz, arts and crafts, and storytelling.

Many are of the view that those in the helm of affairs, especially the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, and NCAC Director General, Obi Asika, should as a matter of national interest, sustain and improve upon INAC Expo and NAFEST as there is already buy-in from relevant stakeholders including the international community.