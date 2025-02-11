Nigerian Society of Engineers Signs MoU with Communications Firm

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) the umbrella organisation for the engineering profession in Nigeria and BHM, a global communications and public relations company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the reputation and visibility of NSE through strategic communications initiatives.

The signing ceremony took place at NSE’s Lagos Liaison Office and was attended by NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala; NSE Vice President for Professional Development, Engr. Aluya Dauda Okodugha; Lagos Liaison Officer, Engr. Eyo Idongesit; and BHM Chief Executive Officer, Ayeni Adekunle, along with BHM’s Corporate and Legal Services team.

This partnership formalizes a longstanding partnership between both organizations, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing public engagement and shaping the perception of engineering in Nigeria.

Through this partnership, NSE and BHM will collaborate on strategic communications advisory, PR activity planning and media relations.

These efforts aim to promote the engineering profession, foster goodwill, and drive increased awareness of NSE’s impact within Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Oguntala discussed the importance of the partnership with BHM and emphasised the transformational significance of training, which is one of the key pillars of NSE’s Membership Development Board.

She said, “BHM has been a valuable partner to NSE over the years. In 2014, BHM played a pivotal role in organising the first ever training for our media team, which significantly improved their output and professional development. One of our goals is to bridge the knowledge gap and equip engineers for the evolving landscape of the profession.

“We have launched training programs tailored to both young and experienced engineers—focusing on data analytics for emerging professionals and digital transformation for seasoned engineers.”

Ayeni Adekunle, CEO of BHM, shared NSE’s enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We see strategic communications as a powerful tool for reshaping perceptions and driving the society’s growth. This collaboration provides a platform to enhance NSE’s thought leadership, showcase its contributions, and inspire the next generation of engineers. I strongly believe we can leverage on our existing relationships with leading tertiary institutions to develop professional training programs for young engineers, similar to initiatives we have successfully implemented with some of our clients.”

Founded in 1958 by a group of young Nigerian graduate engineers and students in the UK, NSE has remained committed to fostering professional competence and promoting engineering excellence in Nigeria.

The historic election of Engr. Oguntala as NSE’s first female president in 2024, after spending 25 years dedicated to volunteering for the society in different capacities, highlights the organization’s evolving leadership landscape and its dedication to inclusion and professional development.

This strategic partnership between NSE and BHM is expected to strengthen NSE’s engagement with key stakeholders in media, business, and government. It will also create new opportunities for training, partnerships, and scholarship programs—further reinforcing NSE’s mission to empower engineers and advance the profession.