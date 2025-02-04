Tinubu Okays Federal University of Environment and Technology for Ogoniland

•Signs varsity bill into law, pledges more support for Ogoni community

•Senator Barinada: It’s signpost Ogoni are people sheathing sword, embracing peace

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has signed into law, a bill establishing the Federal University of Environment and Technology(FUET) in Tai town, Ogoniland in Rivers State, even as hepledged more support for the Ogoni community.

During the signing ceremony at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, President Tinubu said the establishment of the university would further empower Ogoni citizens and provide more opportunities for participation and development.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our national journey towards environmental justice, education and sustainable development.

“The Ogoni have been at the forefront of our development and agitation and have suffered enough environmental degradation.

“It is more than the creation of a university. It is the reaffirmation of our unwavering commitment to the people of Ogoni, the Niger Delta and the entire nation as a whole.

“For decades, the Ogoni people have been at the forefront of the fight for environmental restoration and sustainable development, shaping national and global conversations on these critical issues.

“By signing this bill into law, we are taking a decisive step towards addressing historical grievances and creating new opportunities for learning, growth and prosperity,” he said.

The president stressed that the university would “serve as a centre of excellence, equipping young Nigerians with the knowledge and skill to tackle present environmental challenges, drive clean energy solutions and contribute to our national sustainable economic development.”

Thanking the National Assembly leadership for properly considering the bill, he said to the Ogoni delegation: “Let me also commend the Ogoni delegation. Your steadfast advocacy for justice is encouraging. It will be rewarded, I assure you.

“As we look ahead, I urge all the stakeholders, traditional institutions, the academic community, the private sector, partners and all other youth to embrace this university as a beacon of knowledge, unity and progress.

“Together, we will ensure that it will not only fulfil its mandate but also stand as a catalyst for transformational development across the country.”

Earlier, Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the university would prioritise interdisciplinary programmes in environmental science, clean energy, and sustainable technology, equipping students to tackle regional and national ecological issues.

On his part, National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, said the university would address long-standing concerns and efforts to restore Ogoniland.

Ribadu noted that Ogoniland should be prioritised for inclusive development and environmental sustainability.

Leader of the Ogoni delegation, Senator Mpigi Barinada, thanked the president for signing the bill establishing the university.

He also recognised the contributions of the FCT Minister,Nyesom Wike, and the NSA in facilitating the bill’s passage.

Barinada said establishing a university would serve as a beacon of hope for the Ogoni community and an encouragement to “shield the sword” and embrace peace.

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Mr Daniel Bwala, on his X handle, @DanielBwala, described the move as a testament to the administration’s commitment to addressing historical injustices and fostering inclusive national development.

According to Bwala, the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu prioritises equity and the establishment of institutions that prevent regional neglect in developmental projects.

The new university in Ogoni follows the president’s recent approval of another federal university in Southern Kaduna, underscoring his administration’s push for balanced educational opportunities across different regions.

President Tinubu’s approach, Bwala noted, reflected his belief in national unity and inclusivity, emphasising that “there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria.”

Bwala’s tweet read in part: “I am pleased to inform Nigerians that Mr. President @officialABAT has assented to the bill establishing Federal University of Environmental Technology, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

“It’s important to highlight that the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Tinubu is all about righting the wrongs of the past and putting in place institutions to guard against future segregated developments.

“You will all recall that recently, in similar fashion, Mr. President graciously approved the establishment of another federal university to be sited in the Southern Kaduna district of Kaduna State.

“To Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, there are no minority ethnicities in Nigeria. He believes in the opening stanza of our national anthem, which says that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.

“Congratulations to the good people of Ogoni land. The president is fulfilling the mandate.”