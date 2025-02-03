  • Monday, 3rd February, 2025

2023/2024 Bursary Payment to Delta Students Begins Today

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Delta State Government has announced that payment of the 2023/2024 Students Special Assistance Scheme (Bursary Award) to 32,028 eligible students of Delta extraction in various higher institutions across the country would commence today (Monday), February 3, 2025. 

Executive Secretary, Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, Dr. Godfrey Enita, stated this in a statement in  Asaba.

While commending Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for approving commencement of the payment, Enita stressed that only qualified students of Delta State origin would benefit from the bursary scheme. 

Enita said: “This is to notify the general public, particularly students of Delta State origin in tertiary institutions in Nigeria, that the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board will commence payment of the 2023/2024 Students Special Assistance Scheme (Bursary Award) on the 3rd of February 2025. 

“This payment is specifically for students of Delta State origin who are enrolled in tertiary institutions across Nigeria and have completed the necessary registration and verification processes for the 2023/2024 Bursary Award. 

“The Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board wishes to commend His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for prioritising the welfare of Delta State Students in particular and for upscaling educational development in general and making it a critical component of his M.O.R.E agenda. 

“The Board is therefore, urging all the 32,028 eligible beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and be worthy ambassadors of Delta State in their various institutions of learning.”

