Follow THISDAYLIVE on Google Add us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google

*NDC presidential candidate promises 10,000MW power supply, 50,000 classrooms

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday shut down the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, as his campaign train moved through the city, attracting massive crowds of supporters.

Obi’s campaign train moved from his residence in the GRA to the First Niger Bridgehead, attracting supporters as it made its way through the streets of Onitsha. The roadshow passed through the First Niger Bridge, Ochanja Market, Main Market, Ose Okwodu Market and several other popular streets in the city, causing heavy traffic congestion and attracting more supporters along the route.



Although his visit slowed commercial activities in the city, many residents gladly joined the campaign train as it passed through their areas. Others reportedly fuelled their vehicles and made them available to convey supporters wearing NDC vests and carrying the party’s flags.

The campaign train berthed at All Saints Anglican Church, where other candidates of the party and their supporters were waiting for his arrival for the proposed town hall meeting.



Meanwhile, the NDC presidential candidate declared January 16, 2027, a public holiday for vote defence. Obi stated this while addressing party supporters at Bishop Patterson Hall, All Saints Anglican Church, Onitsha.

The candidate, while reacting to his supporter’s insistence on singing the old national anthem, said there was no law banning it and that anyone was therefore free to sing it.



He said: “We started this event with the new national anthem and prayers, so after that, anyone who wants to sing whatever song before speaking is free to do so, and there is nothing wrong with it.”

Speaking on what his government would offer Nigerians, Obi said: “Kwankwaso and I have formed a team, and that is the team that will unite Nigeria. We are not going to have a Nigeria where people will come and kidnap our schoolchildren. We will fight corruption. We want to use public money for public good, and from day one, you will feel it and you will know that a new team is in charge.



“We will move Nigeria from consumption to production, and our people will get jobs. We want a country where, if you’re sick, you go to hospital and not church. We will ensure a functional primary healthcare centre in every ward in Nigeria. We will build 50,000 primary school blocks. We will invest in education, healthcare and other sectors you will be proud of.



“Today, Nigeria only generates, transmits and distributes 4,000 megawatts, but Kwankwaso and I will generate 10,000 megawatts of power. Everything we say here, please take note of it because we will do it. We will not give you excuses because we know that the country is already bad, and we will not tell you we didn’t know it was this bad.



“Nigerians have suffered enough, so all of you are contestants in this election through us. Go out there on that day and take it as a day of sacrifice for Nigeria. Carry your food to the polling unit on that day, vote, stay there for counting and transmission, and make sure there is no rigging. That day is now declared a public holiday for vote defence.



“We are prepared. No one will rig this election. We assure you of our commitment. We want to change the ills of this government. Tinubu removed subsidy and said he would not borrow, but today he has borrowed more money than all the other governments put together. That is what we want to change. We want a president who has energy. He is tired, so we have come to beg him to go and rest.”

Earlier, activist Aisha Yesufu sparked controversy when she began her speech by singing the old national anthem. She insisted that she had committed no wrong by singing it, explaining that it was simply a way of calling on Nigerians and other compatriots to arise and defend their country.



She also stated: “We are not lawless; we’re only people who know our rights. There are people who are being killed today, and when we say, ‘Arise, compatriots’, people say we are lawless. We are not lawless. We are saying we believe in Nigeria.

“There is a merger between the North and the East today. For too long, some people have refused to allow that merger to happen. I keep saying this election is not about Peter Obi but about Nigeria, and when I speak, I am saying that we are not allowing anyone to use us.”

Addressing Obi directly, Yesufu said: “I know you (Peter Obi) are law-abiding, but let me tell you, this is not your campaign; this is our campaign, and our children must be freed in this country because no Nigerian is more Nigerian than us. When we sing and they say it is outlawed, then we ask them what part of the law outlawed it.



“From now on, every Monday, we will wear blue to represent NDC, and every Saturday, we will go to every street to rise and fight for Nigeria and speak to Nigerians to join us, because we have the opportunity of a man who wants to work.”

The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Victor Umeh, who spoke on behalf of the party’s candidates, likened the roadshow to the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.



He said: “My stand is that Mr Peter Obi is the best candidate running for the presidency, and all Nigerians want him to be president. Anambra and the South-east will give all their votes to Obi. In the North, Kwankwaso will win their votes, and we will win from that foundation. Not one vote will be lost in the South-east, and we can assure you we will lose no votes.”