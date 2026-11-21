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Alex Enumah in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has lost in his bid to amend his suit seeking to disqualify President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the January 16, 2027 general elections.



This followed the dismissal of his application for amendment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday.

Atiku had approached the court for an order disqualifying Tinubu from participating in next year’s presidential polls, on the grounds that he (Tinubu) forged the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the presidential election.



However, after President Tinubu, his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the electoral body had responded to the suit, Atiku subsequently applied to amend his originating summons, a request which was opposed by the defendants.

Delivering ruling yesterday, Justice Ekwo declined to grant the request for amendment on the grounds among others that Atiku by the application intended to bring fresh evidence in the suit, which must be done within 14 days stipulated by Section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution, being a pre-election matter.



Justice Ekwo agreed with Tinubu and other defendants in the suit that if Atiku is allowed to bring fresh evidence, the character of the initial case would change and would be in breach of the 1999 Constitution.



Ekwo noted that the former vice president by the application attempted to mislead the court when he claimed that he would not present fresh issue in the amendment sought, adding that Atiku through the motion sought to substitute old evidence for a new one which, if allowed, would over reach Section 285(9) of the Constitution which says such evidence must have been provided within 14 days.

According to the judge, a fundamental injustice would be done to the defendants if Atiku is permitted to bring fresh evidence through the back door against them.



“This is a time bound suit and the law makes it mandatory for all exhibits to be filed in court within 14 days of occurrence of the event being challenged. Anything outside the prescribed 14 days is null and void and of no effect.

“I find no merit in this application to bring fresh exhibit, it is hereby refused for being against the express provision of the law.

“I hereby make an order dismissing this application and is hereby dismissed,” Ekwo held.



He subsequently fixed December 2 for hearing of the substantive matter.

Atiku had told the court that he needed to make substantial amendment to his case challenging the eligibility of Tinubu to participate in the 2027 presidential election.



Atiku and ADC had in the main suit asked Justice Ekwo to disqualify President Tinubu and APC from the 2027 presidential election.

They had questioned Tinubu’s National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by APC.



The plaintiffs, who sued the President, APC and INEC as 1st to 3rd defendants in the originating summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1888/2026, alleged that APC submitted the President’s forged NYSC discharge certificate to INEC.

They, therefore, prayed the court to compel INEC to remove Tinubu and APC’s names from the list of candidates and parties for the presidential poll.



But President Tinubu and APC, in their joint counter affidavit filed on September 9, prayed the court to dismiss the suit in its entirety for being incompetent and that the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to institute the case.

They denied submitting any forged certificate to INEC either for the 2023 or 2027 presidential elections.

The duo, through the APC’s Director of Legal Services, Mr. Sanusi Samaila, averred that they did not submit any Form CF001 to INEC for 2023 or 2027 poll as claimed by the plaintiffs.

They stated that the NYSC has never denied issuing the discharge certificate to the 1st defendant at the end of his service year.