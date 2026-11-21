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Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Many Abians have expressed optimism that the US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference and Expo (AfrICANDO 2026), which ended in Umuahia on Thursday, would achieve its goal of connecting businesses in the state with the world.

The conference, which began on Tuesday, brought together businesses, international investors, development institutions, technical partners and global markets from Africa, Europe and the United States of America.

On display at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, venue of the three-day conference, were various locally-made products, including agricultural produce, footwears, Akwete local fabrics, among others.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, who also served as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), described the conference as a strategic platform for unlocking Africa’s economic potential, noting that Abia State was the first to host the conference in Africa.

“Bringing the conference to Umuahia presented Abia with an opportunity to showcase its economic potential, strengthen international business relationships and create pathways for local enterprises to participate more effectively in global commerce,” Ajagba said.

According to him, Abia was already looking beyond the successful hosting to reaping the accrued benefits of the 27th business conference, which, he said, reflected Governor Alex Otti’s determination to reposition the state as a competitive destination for global investment and business partnerships, with the prospect of attracting foreign capital and accelerating industrial development.

He added that the conference aligned with the administration’s broader economic vision of building a productive economy driven by private-sector investment, industrialisation, enterprise development and employment generation. He explained that the state was particularly interested in translating the international exposure generated by AfrICANDO into concrete investment commitments, commercial partnerships and sustainable economic benefits for its people.

Commenting on the conference, the Chief Executive Officer of the Abia State Diaspora Commission, Ambassador Annie Onu, said it could reposition Abia, particularly Aba, as a major manufacturing and export hub through the opportunity to connect local businesses with global investors and development partners.

She said the state was ready for international business partnerships in manufacturing, agriculture, real estate and cultural enterprises.

Governor Otti, while declaring the event open, had wooed investors to the state while advocating a new paradigm in economic relations between the United States and Africa, anchored on trade, investment and economic integration rather than aid, to usher in prosperity and end poverty, destitution and exploitation on the continent, a new vista AFRICANDO has opened.

He said the state is specifically targeting investments in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, agricultural value chains, ICT and others, because the atmosphere in Abia is very conducive and supportive of those ventures.

The governor said that over the last three years, his administration has, through deliberate and strategic investments in public infrastructure, security and social services, repositioned the state, particularly Aba, the commercial nerve centre of the region, into a favourite investment destination. He said priority was given to the restoration and expansion of Aba’s infrastructure because of the city’s historical eminence as a prime industrial and commercial centre.

On exploring a new roadmap for US-Africa relationship, Otti noted that Africa’s paradox of poverty amidst abundance of prized natural resources had dominated global economic conversations for five decades, yet aid had failed to address the fundamental issues of low productivity and restricted access to global markets.

He noted that governments and institutions in the United States and across Western Europe had committed an estimated $2 trillion in overseas development assistance to Africa since the 1970s, but the continent still accounts for more than 70 per cent of global extreme poverty.

“If the continent’s poverty crisis still persists, after over five decades of aids and trillions of dollars in humanitarian interventions, the next course of action would be to acknowledge that Africa needs a new development paradigm to defeat poverty,” he said.

He said the post-aid relationship, anchored by economic cooperation and fair access to markets and resources, will open Africa to a new era of prosperity when the technological and industrial leadership of the West is matched with the continent’s abundant natural and human resources.

Otti said AFRICANDO draws from the optimism of that emerging paradigm, founded on individual and collective responsibility, and a shift from dependence to interdependence, even as Africa looks to developed economies for market access and institutional support.

He thanked the Foundation for Democracy in Africa (FDA) and the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce for bringing the first AFRICANDO event to be hosted on the continent to Abia, describing it as a big boost to artisans, small business owners, industrialists, investors and multilateral partners.