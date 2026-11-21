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Uche Nnaike

Aishat Folake Moshood applied to two universities to study Medicine and five others to pursue Nursing. Over several years, none offered her admission.

On June 10, 2026, she graduated with a degree in Health Science from University of the People, an American online university that she first encountered through a Facebook advertisement. It was an outcome she had spent years trying to make possible.

The first child and only daughter in a family of five children, Aishat had long been drawn to healthcare. After secondary school, she set her sights on Medicine and applied to the University of Ibadan and the University of Ilorin. When neither application resulted in admission, she looked for another path that would keep her close to science and healthcare. She enrolled at Kwara State Polytechnic to study Science Laboratory Technology.

Her time at the polytechnic gave her both qualifications and practical experience. After obtaining her National Diploma, she completed a one-year industrial training programme at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). The placement strengthened her interest in healthcare and exposed her to another aspect of the sector. Nursing then became another avenue into the profession.

She applied to Ambrose Alli University, Lagos State University, the University of Benin, Delta State University and the Federal University Birnin Kebbi. None offered her admission. The repeated disappointments came at a time when the family’s financial circumstances were becoming increasingly difficult, making any prospect of further education more uncertain than before.

After she began her polytechnic studies, her father’s employment situation deteriorated. Hoping to create a new source of income, he used his gratuity to buy a small commercial bus. He later secured another job but lost it after her school fees had been paid. The transport business struggled as well, and the stability the family had hoped for remained elusive.

Eventually, he sold the bus and returned to the village. The responsibility of meeting the family’s daily needs fell increasingly on her mother, who continued teaching while taking on farm labour and washing to support the children. One of Aishat’s younger siblings had to interrupt their schooling. As the eldest child, she felt compelled to help her mother keep the household running, even if that meant setting aside her own educational plans.

“I had to leave my aspirations for schooling because there was no one to feed my siblings, and I had to step up as the oldest sibling to assist my mother,” she recalled.

Aishat turned to work, taking factory jobs and other forms of employment to support her family. The household needed income, and there was no obvious source of funding for another attempt at higher education. Even so, she continued searching for a way back into education, unwilling to let the ambition disappear completely.

“I knew no one was going to send me to school and I didn’t have money to sponsor myself, so I started searching for scholarships,” she said. Her search eventually led her to UoPeople, which she had first encountered through a Facebook advertisement. The institution was unfamiliar to her, and she wanted to establish whether it offered a credible route to higher education.

She submitted an application in 2022 but did not begin her studies at the time. Later, an email informed her that she had received support towards her application and a full scholarship. The message arrived during a period when she was reflecting on the direction her life was taking and trying to determine what options remained available to her.

“I’ll never forget that day, because it was on a Wednesday after I’d finished crying my heart to God about the trajectory of my life during my NSPPD prayers and this mail just dropped in,” she said.

UoPeople’s flexible online learning model allowed Aishat to continue her education while managing work and family responsibilities. The scholarship removed a major barrier between Aishat and a return to education. After years in which financial circumstances had repeatedly interrupted her plans, she could once again pursue a degree. For her, the significance of the opportunity went beyond gaining admission or obtaining a qualification. As she put it, “University of the People gave me my life back.”

The scholarship did not remove every difficulty. Balancing study, work, and family responsibilities remained demanding. Internet data, on which her coursework depended, sometimes competed with other basic needs, forcing her to make difficult decisions about how limited funds should be spent. The practical demands of daily life continued to shape her experience as a student.

Academic writing presented another hurdle. She initially struggled with referencing and citation under the American Psychological Association (APA) style, finding it difficult to understand some requirements and respond effectively to feedback. With help from her instructor, Crystal Rylowicz, who shared practical learning materials, she gradually became more comfortable with an aspect of university work that had initially seemed unfamiliar.

Access to equipment was another challenge. Aishat did not own a laptop, which became a significant problem when her courses required video presentations. Rather than abandon the assignments, she explained her circumstances to the relevant course staff and was allowed to submit her work. This flexibility enabled her to continue with her programme despite the limitations of the equipment available to her.

Her interest in healthcare also became more focused during her industrial training at NAFDAC. A colleague whose father was a nurse anaesthetist introduced her to anaesthesia. The conversation stayed with her after the placement ended, and what began as an introduction gradually developed into a possible area of professional interest.

She is still deciding on the precise direction she wants to pursue. Her Health Science degree provides a foundation for further study, but a specialised role such as anaesthesiologist assistant would require additional education and professional qualifications. Her determination to build a career in healthcare has remained consistent, and she says earning the degree has strengthened her confidence and improved her employment prospects.

The qualification also carries significance within her family. By her own account, she is the first woman on both her maternal and paternal sides to earn a bachelor’s degree. The achievement marks a milestone not only for her but also for a family whose educational aspirations were repeatedly tested by financial constraints.

Her experience has changed how she responds to others seeking educational opportunities. Having spent years searching for scholarships herself, she now shares information about available programmes with people hoping to continue their studies. Some of those she informed have gone on to secure scholarships of their own, extending the benefit of information that once helped change her circumstances.

The years she spent outside formal education continue to shape the advice she gives to young women facing similar circumstances. She believes poverty should not become a source of shame or a reason to abandon ambition. Financial hardship, she argues, may delay progress, but it should not determine the limits of what a person believes is possible.

“Your father’s poverty and family’s poverty is not your shame,” she said. The same outlook guides her thoughts on perseverance. She encourages young people to focus less on the speed of their progress and more on maintaining forward movement, even when setbacks make success seem distant.

“If you can’t run, walk, if you can’t walk, crawl, but by all means keep moving. Because in life, it’s either you evolve or go extinct.”

Aishat says her journey is not finished. A bachelor’s degree does not, by itself, provide the professional qualifications needed for every role in healthcare. Further study and preparation lie ahead, but she now has a qualification to build on and a clearer sense of direction than she did when she first began searching for a way back to school.

Reflecting on the path from repeated admission setbacks to graduation, she said: “I may be behind track, but I’m now on track towards the dreams I set for myself as a young girl.”