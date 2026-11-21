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Charles Ajunwa

In a ceremony attended by members of the Afro-Asian Union for Development, Tourism and Technology (AFASU), two prominent leaders of IHG Hotels and Resorts, Nasser Fadly and Maarten P. Drenth, were recognised on the sidelines of the graduation celebration of 500 participants from the InterContinental Hotels Academy in Egypt.

The recognition which took place at the Al-Saraya Hall InterContinental Citystars Cairo,

formed part of the AFASU Golden Awards 2026, celebrating outstanding leadership, meaningful contributions to the hospitality industry, youth empowerment, human capital development, and the advancement of professional excellence across the hotel sector.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of an exclusive recorded message by H.E. Alain St.Ange, former Minister of Tourism and International Ambassador, and President of the AFASU Awards Sector, who also serves as the Chairman of the International Jury of the AFASU Golden Awards.

In his address, St.Ange presented the official justifications behind the two awards, explaining the professional, institutional, and impact-based criteria adopted by the International Jury in selecting the recipients.

His message emphasised that the AFASU Golden Awards are not merely recognitions of professional positions or prestigious titles, but rather an acknowledgment of genuine achievements, effective leadership, measurable contributions, and the positive impact individuals create within their industries and communities.

He highlighted the importance of recognising leaders who contribute to the sustainable development of tourism and hospitality, particularly those who invest in people, empower young professionals, and help shape the future of the industry.

His message represented a central moment of the ceremony, reflecting the credibility, international vision, and professional standards upon which the AFASU Golden Awards are founded.

Following the presentation of St.Ange’s message, Dr. Hossam Darwish, President of the Afro-Asian Union (AFASU), delivered an address welcoming the distinguished guests and congratulating the award recipients.

Dr. Darwish emphasised that AFASU’s philosophy in granting its international awards is based on recognising genuine achievement and positive impact rather than titles or positions alone.

He stressed that investing in people, developing human capabilities, and empowering young generations are fundamental pillars for the future of the global tourism and hospitality industry.

He also praised the contributions of both award recipients to strengthening hospitality operations, developing human resources, and promoting a culture of professionalism and institutional excellence.

Regional General Manager, IHG Egypt & Africa, Maarten P. Drenth, was honoured in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to the development of the hospitality sector, strengthening professional standards, and promoting excellence across IHG’s operations in Egypt and Africa.

Recipient of the Youth Hospitality Empowerment Leadership Award, Nasser Fadly, was recognised for his significant role in youth empowerment and human capital development within the hospitality industry, reflecting the importance of investing in emerging talent and preparing the next generation of professionals to lead the future of the hotel sector.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Darwish personally presented the recipients with the prestigious AFASU Golden Awards trophies and official certificates of recognition.

The presentation took place in an atmosphere of appreciation and celebration, followed by commemorative photographs with AFASU members, IHG executives, and distinguished guests.

This distinguished recognition reflects AFASU’s ongoing international mission to support influential leaders, celebrate professional achievements, promote youth empowerment, and strengthen cooperation among international institutions operating in tourism and hospitality.

Through the AFASU Golden Awards, the Union continues to affirm its belief that developing people, empowering young talent, and recognising leaders who create meaningful impact are essential to building a more competitive, innovative, and sustainable future for the global tourism and hospitality industry.

Charles Ajunwa

In a ceremony attended by members of the Afro-Asian Union for Development, Tourism and Technology (AFASU), two prominent leaders of IHG Hotels and Resorts, Nasser Fadly and Maarten P. Drenth, were recognised on the sidelines of the graduation celebration of 500 participants from the InterContinental Hotels Academy in Egypt.

The recognition which took place at the Al-Saraya Hall InterContinental Citystars Cairo,

formed part of the AFASU Golden Awards 2026, celebrating outstanding leadership, meaningful contributions to the hospitality industry, youth empowerment, human capital development, and the advancement of professional excellence across the hotel sector.

A key highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of an exclusive recorded message by H.E. Alain St.Ange, former Minister of Tourism and International Ambassador, and President of the AFASU Awards Sector, who also serves as the Chairman of the International Jury of the AFASU Golden Awards.

In his address, St.Ange presented the official justifications behind the two awards, explaining the professional, institutional, and impact-based criteria adopted by the International Jury in selecting the recipients.

His message emphasised that the AFASU Golden Awards are not merely recognitions of professional positions or prestigious titles, but rather an acknowledgment of genuine achievements, effective leadership, measurable contributions, and the positive impact individuals create within their industries and communities.

He highlighted the importance of recognising leaders who contribute to the sustainable development of tourism and hospitality, particularly those who invest in people, empower young professionals, and help shape the future of the industry.

His message represented a central moment of the ceremony, reflecting the credibility, international vision, and professional standards upon which the AFASU Golden Awards are founded.

Following the presentation of St.Ange’s message, Dr. Hossam Darwish, President of the Afro-Asian Union (AFASU), delivered an address welcoming the distinguished guests and congratulating the award recipients.

Dr. Darwish emphasised that AFASU’s philosophy in granting its international awards is based on recognising genuine achievement and positive impact rather than titles or positions alone.

He stressed that investing in people, developing human capabilities, and empowering young generations are fundamental pillars for the future of the global tourism and hospitality industry.

He also praised the contributions of both award recipients to strengthening hospitality operations, developing human resources, and promoting a culture of professionalism and institutional excellence.

Regional General Manager, IHG Egypt & Africa, Maarten P. Drenth, was honoured in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to the development of the hospitality sector, strengthening professional standards, and promoting excellence across IHG’s operations in Egypt and Africa.

Recipient of the Youth Hospitality Empowerment Leadership Award, Nasser Fadly, was recognised for his significant role in youth empowerment and human capital development within the hospitality industry, reflecting the importance of investing in emerging talent and preparing the next generation of professionals to lead the future of the hotel sector.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Darwish personally presented the recipients with the prestigious AFASU Golden Awards trophies and official certificates of recognition.

The presentation took place in an atmosphere of appreciation and celebration, followed by commemorative photographs with AFASU members, IHG executives, and distinguished guests.

This distinguished recognition reflects AFASU’s ongoing international mission to support influential leaders, celebrate professional achievements, promote youth empowerment, and strengthen cooperation among international institutions operating in tourism and hospitality.

Through the AFASU Golden Awards, the Union continues to affirm its belief that developing people, empowering young talent, and recognising leaders who create meaningful impact are essential to building a more competitive, innovative, and sustainable future for the global tourism and hospitality industry.