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Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint a minister from the state to represent it in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Chairman of Abia State APC and Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, made the appeal while addressing a grand rally organised by the party to flag off the campaign for the re-election of President Tinubu in Abia held at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Chukwu noted that Abia State currently has no representation in the Federal Executive Council following the resignation of Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, who previously served as Minister of State for Labour and Employment.

Onyejeocha resigned to contest for the Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency seat.

According to Chukwu, Abia deserves a ministerial position in the Tinubu administration.

He therefore appealed to the President to consider appointing Onyejeocha’s replacement from Abia, “in the interest of fairness, inclusiveness and adequate representation of Abia State at the federal level.”

Chukwu also reaffirmed the commitment of the Abia APC to the re-election of President Tinubu, assuring him that the party would mobilise its structures and supporters across the 17 local government areas to deliver overwhelming support in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

He expressed confidence that the APC in Abia State will secure over 90 per cent of the total votes cast in the state for President Tinubu.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, while addressing the rally, assured Tinubu that the APC in Abia has the numbers to deliver him in the January 16, 2027 presidential poll, urging him not to beg anyone for 25 per cent votes in the state.

Kalu said Abia has about 2.3 million voters and 162,000 APC members. He said each member had been charged to bring 10 voters, which would deliver 1,620,000 votes, about 75 per cent of registered voters. “Nobody should convert you to a beggar of 25 per cent. Your sons and your daughters in Abia, we will give you 75 per cent,” Kalu said.

Kalu equally announced a donation of 100 branded buses fitted with public address systems to be shared across the 17 local government areas to preach the gospel of Tinubu, adding that they would be presented on December 7, at another grand rally to be held at Enyimba International Stadium, Aba. He appealed to Tinubu, who had chosen Enugu for the region, to consider coming to Abia on that day to see the strength of the party.