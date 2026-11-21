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Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Delta State, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren, has appealed to citizens and the electorate in the state to actively participate in the commission’s mock Bimodal Voter Accreditation exercise scheduled for November 28, 2026.

Umoren said that the test of Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and result upload processes would be conducted in 598 polling units selected across the 25 local government areas of the state on November 28 to enable INEC identify areas of possible technical challenges as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Briefing journalists yesterday in Asaba, the Delta REC assured that the exercise would enable the Commission determine the configuration accuracy of the electoral equipment and systems preparatorily to the 2027 election, noting the selection of the units was to ensure good geographical scope.

The REC said, “The Mock Accreditation and Result Upload will be conducted across the 25 local government areas of Delta State on 28th November, 2026. The polling units will open by 7.30amand Accreditation will commence at 8am and close at 2 30pm.

“The commission is using 598 Polling Units across the 25 LGAs, two units per Registration Area (ward) in Delta State will be selected and utilised for the exercise.

“We have 25 local government areas in the state and 299 registration areas, otherwise called wards. If you multiply 299 by two, it gives you 598 polling units. That is how we arrived at the 598 polling units.

“The exercise will provide an opportunity to test the functionality and reliability of technologies and equipment, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“It will also access the effectiveness of the accreditation, voting, result recording, transmission, and other relevant Election-Day processes, as applicable to the exercise.”

Moreover, the Mock Accreditation and Result Upload exercise would help INEC determine the preparedness of its personnel, including the “neutrality” of its regular and ad-hoc staff, in terms of understanding of polling procedures, proper handling of election materials, accreditation, voting, sorting, counting as well as result management, he stressed.

On logistical arrangements, Umoren said that the exercise will also test the commission’s preparedness for “timely deployment of personnel, election materials, equipment and other resources to designated polling units.”

He also responded to questions on INEC’s real time electronic transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC Result Viewing Portal and the commission’s preparedness to ensure hitch-free upload of polling results that accurately reflected the action of the electorate in the election proper.

Umoren said, “It is for us to look at whether we have properly set or configured the system to work the way they should. If there is any technical issue, that will be corrected.

“These are the likely situations we want to identify. The exercise will give us a clear picture, and then we will know whether we have properly configured the system and whether it is ready for the election.”

“It is important to emphasise that the mock accreditation is not the actual election and will not involve the declaration of winners and losers,” noted the Delta State REC, who was flanked by the Administrative Secretary, Davis O. Eldred, and other management staff the commission in the state.

Umoren also appealed to stakeholders, including registered political parties, security agencies, civil society organisations as well as community leaders and the media to collaborate with the INEC to ensure that eligible voters participate and that the exercise is peaceful and successful.