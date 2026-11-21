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The Innocent Chukwuma Chukwuma Empowerment Foundation has honoured the founder of Talent Spotlight Africa Foundation, Lilian Amaka Bestman, with the 2026 Innocent Chukwuma Award for Social Innovation in Southeast Nigeria.

Bestman, an educationist, entrepreneur and business coach, received the award at the Social Innovators Programme and Awards 2026 organised by LEAP Africa, alongside a cash prize of N300,000.

According to a statement by ICEEF’s communications specialist, Ohunene Majebi, yesterday, the recognition was for her contributions to youth empowerment, entrepreneurship education and economic inclusion through Talent Spotlight Africa Foundation, which operates mainly in Rivers and Enugu states.

Through the foundation, Bestman has promoted entrepreneurship education, practical skills development, leadership training and mentorship for young people and women.

According to the foundation, more than 20,000 young adults and women have benefited from its entrepreneurship education, skills training and capacity-building programmes.

One of its recent initiatives, the Inter-Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition, brought together more than 300 students from public secondary schools in Rivers State in 2026, challenging them to develop entrepreneurial ideas and solutions to real-life problems.

The foundation has also distributed more than 5,000 learning materials to secondary schools in three local government areas of Rivers State and donated over 2,000 copies of Bestman’s book, Nine Lights to Success, to schools in Rivers and Enugu states.

Beyond the statistics, Bestman said the foundation had witnessed individual beneficiaries turn acquired skills into sources of livelihood.

She recalled the case of a participant who developed an interest in cosmetology after taking part in one of the foundation’s entrepreneurship programmes and eventually began earning an income that helped her finance her tertiary education.

The award is part of ICCEF’s Legacy Programme, established to preserve and advance the values of the late Innocent Chukwuma, a human rights advocate and social justice campaigner who championed institutional reform, social change and the empowerment of underserved communities.

Through the award, the foundation recognises individuals developing innovative solutions to social challenges and contributing to positive change in Southeast Nigeria.

Reacting to the recognition, Bestman described it as a significant milestone for herself and Talent Spotlight Africa Foundation.

She said, “It is not a destination, but motivation to do more and transform more lives.”

Bestman said the recognition would further strengthen the foundation’s resolve to expand its programmes, deepen partnerships and reach more underserved communities.

She added that TSA planned to scale up its entrepreneurship education and practical skills initiatives while expanding mentorship opportunities for young people seeking sustainable livelihoods.

The foundation said Bestman’s recognition underscored the importance of grassroots innovation and practical education in tackling youth unemployment, economic exclusion and limited access to opportunities.