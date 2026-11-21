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Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will today take his 2027 re-election campaign to his geopolitical zone, the South-west, as he leads chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to a campaign rally at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The President, who is scheduled to arrive at Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan by 11 a.m., according to the itinerary sighted by THISDAY yesterday, is expected to meet traditional rulers from across the South-west at the airport before proceeding to Mapo Hall to address party faithful.



The first-class traditional rulers expected to meet with the President include the Ooni of Ife, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Alake of Egbaland, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Soun of Ogbomoso, Ataoja of Osogbo, Olu of Ilaro and Timi of Ede, among others.

After meeting with the monarchs, Tinubu will proceed to Mapo Hall, where he is expected to inaugurate security vehicles procured by the South-west Development Commission (SWDC) for the region.



The campaign rally, scheduled for 1 p.m., will thereafter commence, with the President leading other APC chieftains, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, 31 state governors, and the National Assembly leadership, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Today’s rally will mark the seventh state Tinubu will be at his re-election campaign rally since the exercise commenced in Kaduna on October 24, 2026.



In the revised campaign timetable released earlier this week by the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Tinubu is scheduled to campaign in 19 of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President, who had earlier campaigned in Uyo, Port Harcourt, Dutse, Jos and Birnin Kebbi, is also scheduled to take the campaign train to 13 other cities between November 25, 2026, and January 13, 2027. They are Maiduguri, Enugu, Katsina, Kano, Jalingo, Abuja, Gusau, Owerri, Yola, Sokoto, Ilorin, Asaba and Lagos.