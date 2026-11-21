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*APM candidate tackles Fashola over Tinubu’s unfulfilled electricity promise

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has unveiled plans to implement true fiscal federalism with resource control as a core element, enabling states and communities to have greater control over solid mineral resources within their territories without undermining national economic stability.

This comes as the campaign council of the APM candidate blasted a former Governor of Lagos State and erstwhile Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, over his attempt to defend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electricity reforms by claiming that the president never promised Nigerians 24-hour electricity.



Under its vision of a “Federation that Works”, the Makinde-Daura RESET NIGERIA Manifesto faulted the current situation where important decisions affecting exploitation of solid mineral resources within states are made principally at the federal level while the states and communities who bear the consequences of exploitation activities have limited influence over decisions that directly affect their areas.

In a statement, Director of Strategic Communications, Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, noted that states and communities bear the brunt of solid mineral exploitation including environmental damage, unsafe storage of hazardous materials, damaged roads, community conflicts and the responsibility for responding to emergencies, yet the federal Government, in some sectors, retains primary control over mineral licensing and other important decisions.



“Despite the consequences they suffer, states and communities do not fully enjoy direct benefits of the exploitation of solid mineral resources within their territories. To RESET this anomaly, the Makinde government will, upon election, initiate a national conversation on restructuring and resource control,” it added.



It further stressed that under the RESET Manifesto, “Nigeria must examine how greater responsibility for natural resources can be transferred to states, how communities that bear the consequences of resource exploitation can receive a fairer share of the benefits, and how such changes can be implemented without undermining national economic stability.”



“The envisaged conversation will not be another open-ended national conference. Within the first year in office, a Federal Responsibility Review will be completed. The review will identify “functions that should remain exclusively federal, functions that require national standard but state delivery, functions that should be principally state or local and functions that require a published intergovernmental agreement”.



“Under the RESET Manifesto, the review will produce specific constitutional amendment, legislation, fiscal changes and transition arrangements. The Makinde RESET Nigeria government will strengthen operation between Federal and State regulatory authorities, established publicly acceptable registers of mining licenses and beneficial ownership, and introduce clearer mechanisms for monitoring compliance while addressing dangerous or illegal mining activities.



“The RESET Agenda proposes a people-oriented situation where “the Federal Government continues to issue mining licenses under the existing constitutional framework, state governments will be formally involved in the licensing process, with opportunities to review applications, raise concerns about land use, environmental xaand public safety.”



This approach provides answers to issues of restrictions, youth restiveness government-community clashes, community-community clashes and indiscriminate exploitation of solid minerals while guaranteeing socio-economic stability, shared prosperity and overall national development.



According to the statement, the Makinde objective was a “federation in which states have greater responsibility for developing their economic potentials, communities benefit more directly from the resources around them and national institutions continue to protect the interest of all Nigerians”.

“The driving ideology of the RESET Nigeria Agenda is the opportunities it creates, the jobs it generates and the improvement it delivers in the lives of Nigerians. Our citizens deserve nothing less,” it added.

Makinde Campaign Blasts Fashola Over Tinubu’s Unfulfilled Electricity Promise

Meanwhile, the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO), in a statement by Ihediwa, yesterday, in Abuja, declared that Fashola’s denial of the clear promise by the President ‘is not only embarrassing but also shows how low All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders can descend to in the attempt to hoodwink Nigerians”.



The MDPCO noted that since his assumption of office in 2023, President Tinubu’s electricity reforms have “barely moved a needle”.

The President, the APM presidential campaign organisation maintained, has continued on empty boasts of electricity reforms and interventions in infrastructure, metering and market governance. It asked: What has been the result?



According to the statement, under President Tinubu’s ineffective watch Nigeria’s electricity crisis continue to worsen with Nigeria leading in world’s energy deficiency where estimated 86.8 million citizens still not having access to public electricity connection -the highest deficit globally-with no hope in sight given the consistent collapse of the national grid.



The statement read, “In a recent interview on a national TV, former Governor of Lagos State and erstwhile Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Raji Fasola made an attempt to defend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s electricity reforms by claiming that the president never promised Nigerians 24-hour electricity.



“Fashola’s denial of the clear promise by the President is not only embarrassing but also shows how low All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders can descend to in the attempt to hoodwink Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we will reproduce President Tinubu’s exact words:

“Whichever way, by all means necessary, you must have electricity. And you will not pay for estimated bill anymore. A promise made, will be a promise kept.



“If I don’t keep the promise and I come for a second term, don’t vote for me, unless I give you adequate reasons why I couldn’t deliver.”

A breakdown of President Tinubu’s promise, according to the MDPCO, goes as follows, “You must have electricity” “You will not pay estimated bill anymore”. The question is, Has President Tinubu kept his promises?



“Since his assumption of office in 2023, President Tinubu’s electricity reforms have barely moved a needle. The President continues on empty boasts of electricity reforms and interventions in infrastructure, metering and market governance. What has been the result?

“Under President Tinubu’s ineffective watch Nigeria’s electricity crisis continue to worsen with Nigeria leading in worlds energy deficiency where estimated 86.8 million citizens still not having access to public electricity connection -the highest deficit globally-with no hope in sight given the consistent collapse of the national grid.



“In Fashola’s attempt to defend President Tinubu’s failed assertion that Nigerians ‘will not pay estimated bill anymore’, he claimed that he does not have the numbers.

“Simple research would have shown him that according to the NERC, 4.70 million electricity customers in Nigeria remain without meters and are still exposed to estimated billing. Again, President Tinubu did not keep his promise.



“Fasola was quick to tell Nigerians that the President punctuated his promise with a caveat. So, what are the adequate reasons the administration has given for not keeping its promise.



“Tinubu apologists are always in a hurry to point to infrastructure constraints, legacy debts and the responsibilities of privately operated distribution companies. But these were the same reasons that existed before President Tinubu made the promise.

“President Tinubu has continued reforms, signed laws but we have little evidence that this has impacted availability of electricity for Nigerians.



“Our review of the NERC’s May 2025 Performance Improvement Plan order for the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Nigerian Independent System Operator shows that only N1.7 billion had been disbursed for eight projects between January 2024 and January 2025.

“It also indicates that only 45% of approved funding for 2024 had reached the dedicated account while identifying other problems such as procurement-clearance delays and inadequate prioritisation as having delayed the project. in fact, the revised core portfolio fell from 142 projects to 50.



“In fact, instead of resolving the issues with the national grid, President Tinubu moved Aso Rock off the national grid and into a solar powered electricity system. We cannot find a better definition for cluelessness and lack of commitment to promise made.

“From all indications, the Tinubu administration is in above its head when it comes to solving electricity problems and no amount of defense for failure by Fashola or any other person for that matter, can turn on a light bulb.



“What is required is action. Nigeria’s problem is not simply generating electricity, or distribution, it requires a value chain approach and this is what the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and its Presidential Candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde offer with the RESET Nigeria Agenda.

“Engr. Makinde, an Electrical Engineer, has already mapped out strategies to lift Nigeria from the current electricity crisis. In the Reset Nigeria Agenda, the electricity proposition is to improve the reliability and stability of supply within three years by connecting decisions, funding and accountability across the complete delivery chain.



“The Reset Agenda will move from creating new project lists to ensuring that projects are implemented.

“We therefore counsel former minister and other Fashola to stop ridiculing themselves but be courageous enough to accept President Tinubu’s manifest failures.



“Fashola should display statesmanship by supporting Engr. Makinde, whose RESET Agenda offers credible alternative to President Tinubu’s lethargic, clueless and ineffective government”, the statement concluded.

Against this backdrop, the Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization urges Nigerians to come out enmasse on January 16, 2027 to vote for APM so that Engr. Makinde can commence the onerous task of Resetting our nation to one that works for all.