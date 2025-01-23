We’re Committed to Making Lives Better, Remi Tinubu Assures Nigerians

Segun James





The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), a non-governmental organisation initiated by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, continues to present essential food items to vulnerable groups across the nation.

Senator Tinubu stated this in Benin, the Edo State capital, during the distribution of essential food items to vulnerable groups under the Food Outreach Programs of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI under its Social Investment Scope.

Senator Tinubu said government will continue to pursue policies and programs aimed at making life better for Nigerians.

Represented by the Wife of the Vice President and National Vice Chairman of the RHI, Hajia Nana Shettima, the First Lady pointed out that the food supplies were made possible by an anonymous public-spirited company and also the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) who are committed to supplying food items on a monthly basis to RHI for onward distribution to Nigerians.

Her words: “I am pleased to share with you all that since inception in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative has made significant progress in our efforts to support our people, particularly women and youth, towards building a better life for their families.

“I want to assure you that there will be more activities this year under the five scopes of the RHI, that covers Agriculture, Education, Economic Empowerment, Health, and Social Investment.

“These programs aim to further compliment the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR”.

The First Lady through her representative appealed to beneficiaries not to sell the food items, as they are intended to support their families.

In his remarks, Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, expressed gratitude to the First Lady for her relentless efforts geared towards supporting vulnerable groups.

He acknowledged the role RHI is playing in meeting the needs of the citizens, pledging his government’s support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also the RHI, an Initiative of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The Edo State RHI Coordinator, Mrs. Edesili Anani also assured that the food items will be distributed to the targeted beneficiaries in the state.

The Food Outreach Program of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI under its Social Investment Scope was launched on the 8th of March 2024 in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory with the aim of providing essential food commodities to vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

It would be recalled that in December, Elderly Citizens in Edo State also benefited from the RHI Elderly Citizens Support Program of the RHI where 250 elderly got two hundred and fifty naira (N250,000.00) each, various food items, in addition to free health checks.

The train of the Food Outreach Scheme of the RHI is expected to be in Kwara State next, followed by Kogi and Abia States for similar distribution.