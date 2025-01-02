Remi Tinubu Welcomes First Baby of the Year, Presents Birth Registration Certificate

Segun James





The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday welcomed the first baby, a female, born at the Asokoro General Hospital Abuja.

Mrs. Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shetimma, prayed for the children and admonished the parents to give them adequate attention and care.

She said the health and wellbeing of the children should always be priority.

She then presented gifts and cash to baby Chioma Odion Oyigbo, female, born at 12.27am weighing 3.6kg. The baby was also presented with the hard copy of her birth registration certificate at the event.

Other babies were also presented with gifts to celebrate their birth.

Earlier in her New Year message, Senator Oluremi Tinubu assured of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment, stating he is already undertaking measures that will deepen the nation’s economy and place it on the much-desired pedestal.

Her words: “As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us—bridges of love, respect, and understanding. It is a year to invest in one another; to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders; to create a country where every Nigerian can thrive, regardless of where they are born, what they believe, or what language they speak.

“Let us stand together, lifting each other up, and ensuring no one is left behind”.

“Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire. Together, we will.”