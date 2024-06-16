Remi Tinubu: Every Nigerian Child Must Have Access to Quality Education

*Felicitates Muslim faithful on Eid-el-Kabir

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stressed the urgent need for every Nigerian child to have access to quality education.



Mrs. Tinubu also rejoiced with Nigerian Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a statement issued yesterday to commemorate the International Day of the African Child, which was signed by her, Mrs Tinubu said: “As we commemorate the Day of the African Child, I celebrate every Nigerian child and all children in Africa.

The theme for this year ‘Education for All Children in Africa: The Time is Now,’ reminds us of the urgent need to ensure every child has access to quality education. We cannot have qualitative education without a healthy reading culture.



“To improve reading, we must ensure that every child has access to books. Libraries should be well-stocked and accessible everywhere. We must encourage schools to prioritize reading as a daily activity, integrating it into the curricular of our educational system.



“I want to encourage the strengthening of book clubs across our nation in particular. Book clubs provide a wonderful opportunity for children to come together, share stories, and discuss ideas.



“The time is now to make reading a cornerstone of our children’s education.



“Happy International Day of the African Child. God bless all our children. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In a Sallah message, she signed, the First Lady gave an assurance that the nation will soon overcome the trying times its going through.



Mrs. Tinubu’s message read, inter alia: “On this joyous occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, I extend my heartfelt greetings to our Muslim faithful across the nation.



“This celebration reminds us all of the need for our total submission to the will of Allah and our willingness to make sacrifices. It signifies the importance of obedience, dedication, and total trust in God as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (ASW).



“This message of sacrifice and faith resonates with these times to enable us to go through this particular season, while keeping faith to know that at the end of any tunnel, there shall be light.



“Go out, celebrate, and for those whom God has blessed, share your love and materials with all your neighbours, particularly those who are not as privileged. I wish us all a blessed Eid.”