Sydney Okechukwu Edeh: Leading Enugu ALGON in an Era of Disruptive Innovation

By Mazi Anichukwu

Every government comes with its vision, which ultimately defines its character and the ethos it pursues to be able to actualise the vision. During the campaigns, Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah unveiled a humongous vision to exponentially grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn. That is unprecedented, and you could say crazy, in our climes, especially in a civil service state like Enugu. He also promised, among others, to eradicate poverty. But he knew that these can only come through private sector investment, hence his promise and ongoing efforts to make Enugu State the premier destination for investment, business, tourism and living.

He understood that those could not be achieved if the business continued as usual. Consequently, he also promised to deliver through disruptive innovation. This basically calls for doing things radically and differently. And he hit the ground running, disrupting the status quo in the governance space (less politics and more governance), economic space (encouraging more economic activities like production over and above consumption), the budget space (radically altering the Capital Expenditure – Recurrent Expenditure ratio in a manner never experienced anywhere in Africa), the education sector (through a new era called Experiential Learning as embodied in the Smart Green Schools and the Science, Technical and Vocational schools, etc. as against rote or memorisation), the infrastructural space (which is manifest in the huge construction site that nooks and crannies of Enugu State has become), etc.

However, it is just impossible to achieve these without disrupting the local government system. The third tier of government needed a smooth transition into the Mbah era of disruptive governance characterised also by less politics, more development and accentuated accountability. More so given the governor’s inclusive development governance approach where no one, including those that live in the remotest parts of the state, must feel the impact of government in terms of Smart Green Schools, Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres, Smart Farm Estates, roads, etc. This is where the Hon. Sydney Okechukwu Edeh’s factor comes in.

A calm and calculated political operator and purposeful leader, it was not surprising to many that the lot fell on him to lead the Enugu State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON. It is not also surprising that Hon. Edeh quickly adjusted to the character of the Mbah Administration, speedily aligned to the vision, and is courageously and creditably coordinating and leading the disruptive innovation paradigm shift at that level.

He has shown a phenomenal understanding of what Dr. Peter Mbah means by opening up the local economies. His development strides in Nkanu East, including emulation of Mbah’s view of government as a continuum as exhibited in the massive works to complete the Ojorowo Bridge between Ugbawka and Nomeh commenced by the Engr. Uchenna Nwobodo Administration are well known and need no repetition here. I would in buttressing this understanding of the governor’s concept of opening up the rural economies by referring my readers to the Council’s recent effort to create a virgin road to link up Ugbawka and Nomeh through Obeagu Ugbawka, passing through several Nomeh villages like Umuene, Uhuagu, Amagu, and Obinagu, where it would link up with Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburumbu-Nara Road.

Movement of goods, humans, and services are the heart of economic growth. So, when His Excellency constructs the Nvuna Ogbuobodo Bridge in Nomeh, the new road, when completed and possibly asphalted through the support of the state government, will importantly open up the vast expanses of level and arable land between Nomeh and Ugbawka for agriculture, agro-processing, and cottage industries. I am also aware that Hon. Edeh is also trying to open up and link other parts of Nkanu East to one-another by road and then to the Enugu Port Harcourt Expressway. If this road connection is achieved, then Edeh and His Excellency would have opened oil blocks in that part of Enugu State.

With the exemplary leadership of the governor and also Hon. Edeh, it is little wonder that all the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State without exception, from Enugu North LGA to Nsukka, from Igbo Etiti to Awgu LGA, from Isi-Uzo LGA to Ezeagu LGA, from Igboeze South LGA to Udi LGA etc. are all competing in terms of development initiatives and projects. Thanks to the Mbah Administration’s 60-40 funding arrangement whereby the government undertook to underwrite to the tune of 60 per cent and through the Enugu State Economic Planning Commission, capital projects by Local Government Councils that support socioeconomic development.

As the No. 1 Council Chairman in Enugu State adds another year, therefore, I join his friends, family, Ndi Nkanu East, and Ndi Enugu in celebrating him for his purposeful and exemplary leadership. I wish him a long life in good health, joy, and prosperity. Indeed, I wish him God’s grace to continue on the part of excellence. Congratulations, the People’s Mayor.

. Mazi Anichukwu writes from Obinagu, Nomeh Unataeze