Oyedele Hails Innovation, Institutional Transformation as NRS Unveils Rev360 Platform to Boost Revenue Administration

• Adedeji: platform will strengthen voluntary compliance, make tax processes less burdensome, predictable for businesses, individuals

James Emejo in Abuja





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, yesterday hailed ongoing innovation and institutional transformation at the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), as the service unveiled its new digital tax administration platform, Rev360.

Oyedele said the deployment of digital systems such as Rev360 marked a critical shift in the country’s revenue architecture, describing them as essential pillars for a transparent, predictable, and business-friendly tax environment.

Executive Chairman, NRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, described Rev360 as a transformational leap that signalled a fundamental redefinition of the agency’s identity and operating model.

Adedeji said the platform was expected to strengthen revenue administration by bolstering voluntary compliance and making tax processes less burdensome, and more predictable for businesses and individuals.

Speaking at the launch, Oyedele stated that technology-driven tax administration had become central to modern economies.

He stressed that Rev360 would enhance the ease of doing business, improve investor confidence, and support the federal government’s broader economic reform agenda.

Represented by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Danjuma, Oyedele stated that the transformation aligned with efforts to build a more efficient and accountable revenue ecosystem capable of sustaining long-term national development.

In his remarks, Adedeji said NRS was no longer a mere accounting or compliance-focused institution, but had increasingly become a technology-driven organisation designed to anticipate, integrate, and respond to the needs of a modern economy.

He stated, “It is not for us to merely imagine the future—we are building it.”

He explained that Rev360 represented a deliberate move to unify fragmented tax processes into a single integrated ecosystem covering registration, filing, payment, compliance management, reporting, and taxpayer support.

Adedeji said the platform would improve transparency, strengthen compliance management, enhance service delivery, and reduce inefficiencies that had historically characterised tax administration.

According to him, the platform has become a key pillar in the service’s transition to Tax Administration 3.0, which prioritises automation, real-time data visibility, and enhanced taxpayer experience.

The NRS chairman stressed that the platform was designed not only for operational efficiency but also to reshape the relationship between tax authorities and taxpayers.

He said, “It is about building a system where taxpayers can interact seamlessly, where compliance is simplified, and where transparency becomes the default.”

NRS Executive Director, Medium and Emerging Taxpayers Group, Mrs. Bolaji Akintola, said Rev360 was developed in response to evolving expectations of taxpayers, particularly businesses operating in increasingly digital and fast-paced environments.

Akintola explained that modern enterprises—ranging from start-ups to professional service firms—now expected public institutions to deliver services with the same speed, transparency, and convenience available in the private sector.

According to her, the solution responds directly to the expectations by simplifying key taxpayer processes, including on-boarding, filing, payments, compliance management, and support services.

She added that the platform would provide taxpayers with improved visibility over their obligations, stronger engagement channels, and more efficient support systems, ultimately, creating a more collaborative relationship between taxpayers and the revenue authority.

Chief of Staff to the NRS chairman, Mr. Tayo Koleosho, described the platform as a major driver of institutional transformation and improved revenue performance.

Koleosho said Rev360 was expected to enhance voluntary compliance by reducing administrative complexity and making tax processes more natural for users.

Koleosho also emphasised the importance of data in modern tax administration, stating that the system would provide critical insights to support policy formulation, improve decision-making, and strengthen the overall efficiency of revenue collection.

He added that the reform was not merely technological but also cultural, and aimed at transforming how institutions interacted with taxpayers and how compliance was achieved.

In his presentation, Executive Director, Technology, NRS, Mr. Iniabasi Akpan, said Rev360 was designed as a fully integrated ecosystem rather than a standalone application.

Akpan explained that the system connected all taxpayer touchpoints into a unified platform, enabling real-time visibility, improved workflow management, and enhanced operational coordination across departments.

He said the platform reflected a shift from fragmented systems to a single 360-degree view of taxpayer interactions, enabling better service delivery and stronger institutional responsiveness.

Akpan stated that the solution supported improved taxpayer experience by consolidating key functions such as registration, filing, payments, reporting, and compliance monitoring into one seamless interface.

According to him, the platform also strengthens institutional intelligence by enabling data-driven insights that support both operational efficiency and policy development.

The service reiterated its commitment to innovation, institutional reform, and continuous improvement, as it advanced towards a more modern, transparent, and data-driven revenue administration system.