Condemnation Trails Overnight Murder of 30 People in Kaduna

• Atiku, U.S.–Nigeria coalition demand justice, stronger security

Chuks Okocha and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Condemnation has continued to trail the killing of at least 30 persons in Naridon (Kizakoro) community, Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Save Nigeria Group USA (SNG-USA) and U.S.–Nigeria Civil Society Coalition calling for urgent action to halt further bloodshed.

The latest attack, which reportedly occurred late Sunday into the early hours of Monday, claimed the lives of men, women and children, while several homes and businesses were razed by the assailants.

According to initial information, the attackers stormed the community shortly before midnight, catching residents completely off guard as they slept in their homes. Women, children and entire families were killed in their sleep before many of the houses were set ablaze, leaving little opportunity for victims to escape.

The assault wiped out multiple generations within some households, underscoring the scale of the tragedy and the vulnerability of the predominantly farming community.

In a statement, the coalition alleged that suspected ‘Fulani militants’ invaded the community at about 11:55 p.m., opening fire on residents in their sleep before setting homes ablaze.

It described the attack as part of a recurring pattern of violence against agrarian and minority Christian communities in Southern Kaduna, saying persistent security lapses had left vulnerable rural populations exposed.

According to the coalition, the victims included members of families that were totally wiped out, alongside several other residents, while three others sustained critical injuries. It added that homes and shops belonging to several residents were destroyed during the attack.

“This is not a casual local dispute; it is a coordinated assault on unarmed civilians in their homes,” the coalition’s spokesperson, Stephen Osemwegie, said.

“The persistent impunity enjoyed by these armed groups only invites further devastation. We call on Nigerian security authorities to fulfill their constitutional mandate to protect all citizens, regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation,” the group added.

The coalition urged Nigerian security agencies to immediately apprehend and prosecute those responsible for the killings, while calling on the United States government and Congress to intensify diplomatic pressure on Nigeria to improve the protection of vulnerable communities.

It also appealed to the international media to sustain attention on the crisis in Southern Kaduna and urged humanitarian organisations to provide emergency medical care, food and shelter to displaced residents.

Also reacting, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, described the massacre as another tragic reminder of what he called the federal government’s failure to fulfil its primary constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“The reported killing of scores of innocent Nigerians in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Every life lost is a painful indictment of a government that has repeatedly promised security but continues to preside over an expanding landscape of bloodshed.

“No nation can claim progress when its citizens are hunted down in their homes and communities by criminals who operate with such frightening impunity,” Atiku said in a statement by his media aide, Phrank Shaibu.

The former vice president criticised what he described as the government’s preoccupation with public relations while communities continued to suffer deadly attacks.

“It is deeply troubling that while Nigerians mourn yet another massacre, senior officials of this administration have been busy criss-crossing television studios and social media platforms brandishing what they describe as an unverified claim of a letter of commendation from the United States Government,” he said.

According to Atiku, governments should be judged by their ability to safeguard lives rather than by international recognition.

“The people of Southern Kaduna—and indeed all Nigerians—do not need letters of praise from foreign capitals. They need security. They need to sleep without fear, travel without anxiety, cultivate their farms in peace and raise their children without the constant threat of terrorists, bandits and other violent criminals.

“Governance is not a public relations exercise. It is measured by the safety of the people and by a government’s ability to protect its citizens from harm,” he added.

Atiku called for a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s security architecture, stressing that Nigerians deserved intelligence-driven security operations, swift justice for perpetrators and proactive measures to prevent recurring attacks.

He also expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.