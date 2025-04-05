Urgent Aid Saves GBV Shelter From Imminent Closure

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Dorothy Njemanze Foundation (DNF) shelter for survivors of gender-based violence has been saved from shutting down following a financial intervention by Fairmont Petroleum Limited.

Faced with financial constraints, the shelter which provides a safe haven for women and children fleeing abuse was at risk of closure, potentially leaving many survivors without refuge.

The intervention was announced in Abuja during the premiere of Voices Within, a docudrama hosted by the Daurama Foundation as part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

Dorothy Njemanze, founder of DNF, expressed relief over the support, emphasizing the shelter’s vital role.

“For many survivors, the shelter is their only safe space, and the risk of closure was overwhelming. This support ensures that women and children in crisis will continue to have a place where they can find safety and begin to rebuild their lives,” she said.

Responding to the appeal, Dr. Gazzali Salisu Buhari, Chairman of Fairmont Petroleum Limited, committed to covering the shelter’s operational costs as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts.

“Listening to Dorothy’s appeal made it clear that immediate action was necessary. Businesses have a responsibility to contribute meaningfully, and keeping the shelter open will prevent survivors from facing the added trauma of homelessness,” Dr. Buhari stated.

The financial backing will enable the shelter to continue providing emergency housing, legal assistance, and rehabilitation services for survivors of gender-based violence.

Dr. Samira Buhari, founder of the Daurama Foundation, lauded the partnership, highlighting the importance of private sector involvement in addressing gender-based violence.

“This collaboration reflects the impact of collective action. With sustained efforts, long-term support systems for survivors can be strengthened,” she said.

The event also underscored the need for justice and accountability in tackling gender-based violence.

The docudrama Voices Within, screened during the programme, highlighted survivors’ experiences and reinforced calls for stronger action against perpetrators.

With this support, the Dorothy Njemanze Foundation can continue its mission of providing shelter and assistance to survivors while contributing to broader efforts to combat gender-based violence in Nigeria.