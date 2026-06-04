Nigerian Navy @ 70: NNS Delta Organises Sports To Deepen Synergy Amongst Sister Security Agencies 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta), Warri has organised a two-day sporting events amongst security agencies to enhance cooperation and deepen synergy as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

The event, which started on Tuesday with a football match by children from the host community and volleyball by a mix of military and paramilitary personnel was rounded off the next day with a mix of military and paramilitary personnel engaging in football matches and tug of wars.

Commander of NNS Delta, Warri, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, while declaring the event open on Tuesday, maintained that sports will foster inter-agency synergy and break institutional barriers.

“I welcome you all warmly to NNS DELTA for this sports event as we commemorate 70 years of the Nigerian Navy. Today we celebrate with our bodies, not just our words.

“Through the Children’s Novelty Football Match and the Mixed Agency Volleyball Match, we mark seven decades of service with energy, joy and unity. Sport is more than competition. It is medicine for the body and strength for the mind,” he said

Commodore Tasiu noted that regular exercise builds healthy hearts, sharp minds and disciplined habits and that for the children, sport teaches coordination, resilience and confidence.

“Every goal scored and every point played is a lesson in focus, fair play and self-belief. That is why child development cannot be complete without sport. A healthy child becomes a healthy adult who can contribute meaningfully to society.

“These games also teach teamwork and cooperation. On the football pitch, no child wins alone. On the volleyball court, no agency scores alone. You must pass, cover, communicate and trust each other. Those are the same values the Nigerian Navy lives by every day at sea: unity of purpose, mutual support, and winning together for the nation,” he added.

The naval boss said it was deliberate to give the children the opportunity to celebrate with the Nigerian Navy at 70 asserting that: “The Navy of tomorrow will be built by the children of today. When they run on this field with our officers and ratings, they see us not just as uniformed personnel, but as mentors, neighbours and friends.

“We want them to know the Navy belongs to them, and that service to nation can also be fun, healthy and full of pride. Therefore, I encourage everyone here, young and old, to make exercise a part of your daily life. Walk, run, play, stretch. Thirty minutes of activity daily can prevent sickness, reduce stress and add years to your life. Let this event be the start of a new habit for you and your family,” he counselled participants and guests.

On day two of the sporting events, Tasiu, in his opening remarks, said the essence of the activities was to enhance effective planning, coordination and work towards same objectives.

“The sporting activities commenced on Tuesday. We witnessed the children football and a volleyball match by all the security agencies that were divided into two teams. Today, in continuation of that, we shall witness female football and during halftime, we have tug of war and thereafter the mix agencies football match,” he said.

The naval boss maintained that, at the end of the matches, there won’t be winners or losers, adding: “Because out there, when we operate as integrated agencies operation, there is no winner, no loser. We all work towards the same objectives.

“So the matches, we are going to witness is to demonstrate that whatever team plans, prepare and work effectively together will win.

“That’s the reality on the ground even during our operations. So we hope that we are going to have excellent matches and at the end, we should be able to assess the level of cooperation amongst us and how we are able to understand each other very well. Of course, the results will show,” he added.

Participants were drawn from the Navy, Army, Airforce, Police, NSCDC, Customs, NDLEA, DSS FRSC, Immigration and Correctional Services.