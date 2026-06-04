FG, EGO Foundation, Access Corporation Equip Artisans to Boost Entrepreneurship

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Government Wednesday trained over 120 artisans in various high-demand vocational skills and also provided them with work tools and starter kits to support business growth and self-employment, as part of efforts to strengthen its drive towards promoting vocational education and economic empowerment.

The initiative, implemented by the Federal Ministry of Education in partnership with EGO Foundation and supported by Access Corporation, was designed to enhance the technical and entrepreneurial capacities of artisans and aspiring entrepreneurs across selected trades.

The programme provided participants with intensive hands-on training in areas such as garment making and fashion design, beauty and cosmetology, solar installation and maintenance, hospitality management, catering and food services, entrepreneurship development and business management.

According to the Executive Director of EGO Foundation, Toluwase Olaniyan, the training sought to improve participants’ employability and equip them with the practical knowledge, technical expertise and business skills required to establish sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to economic development.

Beyond technical training, beneficiaries also received entrepreneurial and business management support aimed at helping them strengthen existing enterprises or launch new ventures.

Recognising the need to complement skills acquisition with access to resources, Access Corporation sponsored the provision of essential work tools and starter kits for participants.

The support is expected to enable beneficiaries to immediately put their newly acquired skills into practice, expand their businesses, improve productivity and generate sustainable income.

Olaniyan commended the Federal Ministry of Education and Access Corporation for their roles in empowering Nigerians through practical skills development.

He described the programme as a demonstration of the impact that can be achieved when government, private sector organisations and development partners collaborate to address unemployment and poverty through skills acquisition.

He stated that while the training had been completed, beneficiaries must continue to build on the knowledge acquired and leverage the tools provided to create sustainable businesses, generate employment opportunities and contribute to community development.

“This initiative is a powerful example of what can be achieved when government, the private sector and development organisations work together towards a common goal. We commend the Federal Ministry of Education for its leadership in advancing vocational education and Access Corporation for its investment in the future of these artisans through the provision of tools and starter kits,” he said.

He added that the programme represented the beginning of a new journey for beneficiaries, urging them to continue improving their craft and become ambassadors of excellence and entrepreneurship in their respective fields.

Stakeholders involved in the initiative stressed the importance of practical skills acquisition in tackling unemployment and fostering entrepreneurship, while beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the opportunity, noting that the training and support received would significantly improve their economic prospects.

They noted that the collaboration among the Federal Ministry of Education, EGO Foundation and Access Corporation highlights the role of strategic public-private partnerships in promoting youth empowerment, skills development and inclusive economic growth across the country.