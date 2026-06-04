Sahara Group Advances Energy Access in Africa with $50,000 Asharami M.A.D Equation

Sahara Group has announced the Asharami M.A.D Equation, a $50,000 innovation programme designed to advance Africa’s energy transition by turning research into scalable solutions that expand energy access, strengthen system resilience, and drive sustainable development across Africa.

The initiative, ‘Asharami M.A.D Equation: Solving for Sahara Beyond XXX’, addresses a critical challenge within Africa’s innovation ecosystem, where groundbreaking academic research often remains confined to journals without transitioning into practical industry application.

By connecting African researchers directly with real operational challenges across the energy value chain, Sahara Group is creating a pathway for ideas to move beyond theory into impactful execution at scale.

Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, noted that Africa’s energy future will increasingly depend on the continent’s ability to convert knowledge into action.

She explained that the Asharami M.A.D Equation is intentionally designed to unlock the immense potential within Africa’s academic and research communities by linking innovation to industry needs.

“The platform will empower a new generation of solution-driven thinkers capable of delivering practical interventions that improve energy reliability, expand access, and support sustainability goals across the continent,” she added.

Open to innovators across Africa, particularly those at postgraduate and advanced research levels, the programme prioritises ideas that demonstrate analytical depth, practical applicability, scalability and alignment with environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities.

According to Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, the Asharami M.A.D Equation goes beyond funding to create real impact.

He noted that the initiative is a deliberate investment in African ingenuity, “one that empowers scholars and innovators to translate their work into solutions that strengthen energy systems, improve livelihoods, and drive inclusive growth”.

Participants will compete for a total prize pool of $50,000, with $25,000 awarded to the winner, $15,000 for second place, and $10,000 for third place, alongside access to mentorship, technical support, and opportunities for real-world implementation within Sahara Group’s operations.

Details of eligibility and joining information are available on www.asharamimadequation.com, and applications close on June 20, 2026.

The programme will focus on addressing critical challenges across the oil, gas, and power sectors, including digitalisation of upstream operations, predictive maintenance, power reliability, and grid optimisation, areas considered essential to strengthening Africa’s energy systems and delivering sustainable, long-term value.