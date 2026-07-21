I-Scholar Initiative Inducts 100, Tasks Beneficiaries on Integrity, Global Impact 

Funmi Ogundare

The i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) recently welcomed a new cohort of 100 scholarship beneficiaries into its global network of scholars, mentors, partners and volunteers, reaffirming its commitment to equipping talented Nigerians with the support needed to pursue postgraduate education at leading institutions around the world.

Speaking at the 2026 iSI scholars onboarding programme held virtually, the organisation explained that it was designed to prepare the new scholars for the opportunities and responsibilities that come with joining the initiative.

The onboarding event focused on providing beneficiaries with the right mindset, mentorship and practical guidance to maximise the opportunities available through the iSI programme, while helping them navigate the journey towards securing admission and scholarships for graduate studies abroad.

Speaking on the theme: ‘Unlocking Your Potential to Rise Beyond Barriers’, the Chairman, Nigerian American Multi-cultural Council, Mr. Ufuoma Ewerhido, urged newly admitted scholars of the i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) to remain resilient, believe in themselves and persevere through setbacks, adding that a single opportunity can transform the trajectory of their lives.

Ewerhido, who was the guest speaker, encouraged the beneficiaries to approach their academic and professional journeys with gratitude, discipline and unwavering confidence, noting that admission into the programme already set them apart as exceptional young Nigerians.

He stated that the global academic and professional landscape is highly competitive, but success remained attainable for those who were prepared to persevere.

According to him, the guiding principle for every scholar should be that one good yes is enough, explaining that a single scholarship, admission offer or breakthrough opportunity could redefine an individual’s future.

“You have got to be your biggest advocate in life. You must first believe in yourself. If you do not believe in yourself, the journey becomes much more difficult,” he said.

Ewerhido acknowledged that the road ahead would not be smooth, warning that scholars would face uncertainties, rejections and circumstances beyond their control.

However, he urged them not to allow temporary setbacks to derail their long-term aspirations.

“The road ahead is very competitive, but it is not impossible. Outcomes are not guaranteed, and you will encounter forces beyond your control. The journey will not be a straight line, but you must keep moving,” he said.

He advised the scholars to view their ambitions from a broader perspective, stressing that their destination should not simply be studying or working abroad, but fulfilling their purpose, creating impact and leaving a lasting legacy.

“Your destination is not America or Europe. Your destination is your ambition, who you want to become, the impact you want to make and the legacy you want to leave behind,” he added.

To illustrate the value of persistence, Ewerhido shared the success story of an iSI scholar from a family of seven who repeatedly pursued opportunities to study abroad but faced several disappointments after failing to secure scholarships.

According to him, the scholar eventually received support from iSI, which sponsored her Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), enabling her to continue her applications and ultimately achieve her goal of studying overseas.

He also cited another scholar who unsuccessfully applied for nearly 30 scholarships before eventually securing the opportunity that changed the course of the individual’s academic journey.

The chairman said the experiences of former beneficiaries demonstrated that resilience, consistency and determination often distinguished successful candidates from those who gave up too early.

He encouraged the new scholars to draw inspiration from such testimonies, leverage the mentorship and resources available through the i-Scholar Initiative, and remain committed to personal growth as they join a growing global community of scholars dedicated to making meaningful contributions to society.

In his remarks, the Vice-President of Finance, Dr. Oluseyi Ajayi, advised the scholars to uphold excellence, integrity and discipline, stressing that their success will determine the organisation’s ability to attract future donors and expand opportunities for other African students.

He described the admission of the new beneficiaries as a milestone for both the scholars and the organisation, noting that they were joining a global community founded on vision, discipline and shared responsibility.

According to him, since its inception, the initiative has invested in talented young Africans with the conviction that education has the power to transform lives and communities.

“You are not just beneficiaries; you are the future contributors to a movement that is bigger than any one individual here,” he said.

Ajayi recalled witnessing the admission of the first cohort in 2019, expressing satisfaction with the achievements of iSI alumni, many of whom have gone on to earn doctoral degrees at leading universities around the world, publish groundbreaking research, drive innovation in industry and academia, and mentor the next generation of African scholars.

He urged the new scholars to recognise the sacrifices behind every financial investment made in their education, noting that the initiative’s donors, including individuals, families, foundations and corporate organisations, support the programme because they believe in the transformative power of education.

“Every dollar we invest in you carries a story of sacrifice, trust and belief. Our donors believe in your potential because they know that when one African scholar rises, entire communities rise with them,” he stated.

The vice-president explained that the scholars would benefit from structured mentorship, support for graduate admission examinations such as the GRE, TOEFL and GMAT, graduate school application guidance, accountability structures and access to a lifelong network of mentors and peers.

However, he stressed that the scholars must also play their part by demonstrating discipline, humility, curiosity and a commitment to supporting others.

“You must bring discipline, humility and curiosity. Most importantly, you must be committed to lifting others, just as people are lifting you at this stage of your life,” he said.

The finance executive noted that iSI’s growth strategy is anchored on sustainability, transparency and long-term planning, adding that preparations had already begun for future cohorts even as the 2026 scholars were being welcomed.

He emphasised that the conduct and achievements of the new scholars would directly influence the initiative’s credibility and ability to attract funding for subsequent beneficiaries.

“Your success strengthens our credibility. Your achievements attract future donors, while your integrity ensures that iSI remains a trusted institution for decades to come. We are jealously guarding our brand, our name and our reputation, and we expect you to strengthen that legacy,” he said.

Ajayi urged the scholars to embrace three guiding principles throughout their journey, excellence, community and stewardship.

He encouraged them to approach every task with intentionality, support one another, seek help whenever necessary and remember their responsibility to give back by creating opportunities for those who would follow.

Earlier in his presentation, the President of the initiative, Mr. Victor Ogunmola, revealed that it has supported 555 outstanding young Nigerians to pursue postgraduate education at leading universities across the world, with beneficiaries securing more than $45 million in fully funded scholarships since the organisation was established in 2019.

He said the milestone underscores iSI’s commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity for academically gifted African students.

According to him, the addition of 100 new scholars to the programme brings the total number of beneficiaries to 555, while the initiative has maintained an 85 per cent success rate in helping scholars secure admission with full funding into graduate schools worldwide.

Ogunmola explained that iSI was founded on the belief that although talent is universal, opportunities are not, stressing that many brilliant Nigerian graduates are unable to pursue postgraduate studies abroad because of financial and mentorship constraints rather than lack of ability.

“We believe talent is universal, but opportunity is not. There are thousands of highly qualified and self-driven young Nigerians who have the potential to excel globally, but many cannot afford the cost of becoming competitive. That is the gap we are bridging,” he said.

The president disclosed that iSI scholars are currently studying and conducting research at leading universities across the United States and other parts of the world, with many graduates already making significant contributions in academia, research and industry.

He urged the newly admitted scholars to embrace the culture of giving back, reminding them that while they were entering the programme as beneficiaries, they also had a responsibility to support future generations of African scholars.