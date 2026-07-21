From Chalk to Chamber: Orogbu bags Legislator of the Year Award

Chinedum Treasure

Member representing Awka North and South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof Oby Lilian Orogbu has been honoured with the Legislator of the Year Award at the 5th Edition of the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards.

The award was presented to the lawmaker during a gathering that brought together distinguished personalities and leading voices from across Anambra State to celebrate excellence, leadership and outstanding contributions to society.

Speaking during the event, Orogbu described the award as more than a personal honour, saying the recognition is an acknowledgement of a journey that has taken her from the classroom to the National Assembly.

“I’ve continued to combine scholarship, grassroots connection and legislative responsibility in serving the people of Awka North and South Federal Constituency,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the organisers of the prestigious award, while she dedicated the award to the people of her Constituency, describing their mandate and continued support as her greatest motivation.

She said, “I’m grateful to the organisers of the prestigious award, particularly the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Rev Prof Adaoma Igwedibia, and her dedicated team for creating a platform that recognises individuals whose contributions continue to impact society.

“The honour reflects not only my individual efforts but also shared journey of the people I represent towards progress, development and meaningful impact.

“From chalk to chamber, my journey continues. And I’m just getting started. Instead of making me complacent, the award will rather spur me to do more for my constituents.

“In other words, the honour comes not as a conclusion to my public service journey, but as an additional responsibility and motivation to deepen my engagement with the people.

“It also strengthens my legislative interventions and continue pursuing initiatives that promote opportunities, empowerment and development across Awka North and South Federal Constituency.”

The recognition comes against the backdrop of the lawmaker’s growing visibility in constituency representation and legislative engagement, particularly as the 2027 general elections draw closer.