Sokoto ADC Unveils Rep Ambarura As Deputy Governorship Candidate

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Sokoto State has formally unveiled Hon. Bello Isah Ambarura, member representing Illela/ Gwadabawa federal constituency as deputy governorship Candidate.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Sokoto by Dan’iya’s Media Aide, Aminu Abdullahi. Dan’iya, described Ambarura’s emergence as a significant milestone in the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

According to him, the selection of Ambarura reflects the party’s commitment to internal democracy, maturity and collective decision-making. He noted that the consensus reached by party elders and stakeholders shows that ADC is placing the interest of Sokoto State above personal ambitions.

Dan’iya commended the leadership of the party in the state, particularly the Leader of ADC in Sokoto, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and other stakeholders for their guidance throughout the consultation process that produced the deputy governorship candidate.

He described Ambarura as a seasoned administrator, accomplished legislator and respected public servant whose years of experience in both the executive and legislative arms of government would add immense value to the ADC ticket.

The statement further recalled that Ambarura rose through the ranks of the Sokoto State Civil Service to become a Permanent Secretary before serving as Commissioner for Commerce and Industries. He also served as Majority Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly between 2019 and 2023.

The governorship candidate added that Ambarura currently represents Illela/Gwadabawa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, a position which, he said, demonstrates the lawmaker’s competence, leadership and commitment to public service.

Dan’iya stated that the combination of his own background in governance and financial management with Ambarura’s record in public administration provides Sokoto State with a balanced and credible team to address the state’s developmental challenges.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to implementing policies that will prioritize security, quality education, healthcare, youth and women empowerment, agricultural development, economic growth, infrastructural renewal, and transparent governance for the benefit of all citizens.

The ADC governorship candidate called on all party leaders, members, supporters and stakeholders across the 23 Local Government Areas to close ranks and work together in unity. He expressed confidence that with collective sacrifice, discipline and grassroots mobilisation, ADC is well-positioned to offer responsible, inclusive and people-centred leadership in the 2027 general elections.