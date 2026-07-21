Jigawa Gov Finds Empty State Secretariat, SSG, Head of Service, Commissioners Absent

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, yesterday expressed disappointment over widespread absenteeism among top government officials after an unscheduled inspection of the state secretariat revealed that several key offices were locked during official working hours.

The governor’s surprise visit, aimed at monitoring workers’ attendance and assessing the commitment of public servants to their duties, found the secretariat largely deserted, with only a few messengers and security personnel present in many ministries.

Among the offices found locked were those of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Head of Service, and the Accountant-General of the state.

Several commissioners and permanent secretaries were also absent from their offices during the inspection.

The governor, however, met the Commissioner for Works in his office, while the permanent secretaries of the Ministries of Health and Livestock Development were also at their duty posts.

Of the state’s 18 commissioners, only one was found in the office during the inspection.

Reacting to the situation, Governor Namadi described the level of absenteeism as unacceptable, and warned that his administration would not tolerate indiscipline or poor commitment in the civil service.

He stressed that every public servant has a responsibility to report to work and deliver quality services to the people, adding that his administration remains committed to building an efficient, disciplined and accountable public service capable of meeting the expectations of residents.

The governor said the inspection formed part of ongoing efforts by his administration to strengthen discipline, improve productivity and ensure that government institutions provide effective and timely services across the state.