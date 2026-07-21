EFCC: Immigration CG Not Under Investigation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has dismissed insinuation that it is investigating the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, over visa racketeering allegations.

Spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Monday night, clarified that the anti-graft agency does not have any case with the immigration CG.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is aware of reports in the media about alleged visa racketeering involving some officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, especially subtle insinuations about assumed investigation of the Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap.

“The Commission wishes to state unequivocally that it has no case with the Immigration CG”, the statement read in part.

While acknowledging that there are subsisting cases of alleged visa fraud against some immigration officers at the Federal High Court, the EFCC disclosed that further investigations are ongoing with the possibility that more NIS officers could be arraigned for alleged fraudulent practices in the near future.

“However, the Immigration CG is not remotely connected to these investigations.

“The media is enjoined to always seek clarifications on the activities of the EFCC to avoid misrepresentation of facts”, the statement added.