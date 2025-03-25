Remi Tinubu Donates N1 Billion to Strengthen Fight Against Tuberculosis

•Describes disease as health emergency requiring urgent attention

Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N1 billion towards the fight by the government to eradicate tuberculosis in the country.

The first lady made the donation on Monday, through her pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), at the 2025 World TB Day Community Outreach, held at the Sauka Village, Airport Road Abuja.

She stated, “I would like to pledge an additional sum of one billion Naira from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) towards the fight against Tuberculosis in Nigeria.”

Mrs. Tinubu called on Nigerians to get tested and know their TB status, saying ending TB by 2030 is a collective responsibility of government, traditional and religious leaders, legislators, the youth, healthcare workers, private sector organisations, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community-based organisations (CBOs) and international partners.

According to her, “Statistics from the World Health Organization’s 2024 Global TB Report are alarming. In Nigeria, one person dies of TB every seven minutes. This means that, in the short time we will spend at this event, many more lives will be lost, if we do not act swiftly and decisively.”

Mrs. Tinubu pointed out that the high prevalence of TB in Nigeria was unacceptable and all hands must be on deck to fight the treatable and curable airborne disease.

She said, “As the Global and National Stop TB Champion, I reaffirm my commitment to addressing the scourge of TB in our nation. I will continue to advocate increased funding and policy reforms to strengthen TB control efforts, and mobilize resources and partnerships to support TB awareness and treatment programs.

“In addition, I will continue to amplify the voices of TB survivors and fight against stigma and discrimination, and ensure that women, children, and marginalised groups have equal access to TB care.”

The first lady stated that government had prioritised expanding TB testing and treatment centres across Nigeria with the aim of ensuring that TB treatment remained free and accessible to all.

She said the aim was to strengthen community-based healthcare system to reach the most vulnerable populations, and enhance funding and partnerships to scale up TB control programmes.

Mrs. Tinubu also canvassed global concerted efforts towards ending tuberculosis.

In a statement issued earlier on Monday to mark 2025 World Tuberculosis Day, themed, “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” the first lady, who also doubles as National and Global Stop TB Champion, said, “Today, on World Tuberculosis Day 2025, I join the global community in reaffirming our commitment to ending one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, Tuberculosis (TB).”

She added, “Under this year’s theme, “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” we are reminded that winning the fight against TB is possible when we unite our efforts, invest in proven solutions, and ensure the delivery of life-saving interventions to all who need them.

“As the National and Global Stop TB Champion, I take this responsibility with deep personal commitment. The fight against TB is not just a policy issue, it is personal, I have felt the pain of the loss of a friend. This is just a painful reminder that TB remains a major health threat, especially when it goes undiagnosed and untreated. We must not allow more lives to be lost to a disease that is both preventable and curable.

“I call on every Nigerian to take TB seriously. If you have a persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, unexplained weight loss, night sweats, or fever, please visit the nearest health facility for free TB testing and treatment. TB is curable, and early treatment saves lives.

“Together, Yes! We Can End TB. Let us commit, invest, and deliver on this promise for a healthier and TB-free Nigeria.”