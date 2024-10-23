Govs, Remi Tinubu, RoLAC, Others Rally Support for EFCC’s Cybercrime War

* Nigeria lost $500m to associated crimes in 2022, says anti-graft agency

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Nigerian governors, First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, religious and traditional leaders, the EU-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) , among others, yesterday rallied support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in its bid to eradicate crimes associated with the internet technologies.

This is as the Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede disclosed that Nigeria lost a total sum of $500 million to cybercrime in 2022.

The leaders who spoke at a one-day Cybercrime Prevention Summit which held in Abuja, harped on the need for all to support the anti-graft agency in finding lasting solutions to the increasing menace of cybercrime in the country.

The summit which was organised by the EFCC with the support of the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC II) Programme of the International IDEA, had as theme: Alternative to Cybercrimes: Optimising Cyber Skills for National Development.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the Commission and other anti-crime agencies for their efforts in dissuading the minds of youths against crime and assured of the support from the governors.

“I am impressed with what EFCC, NDLEA and the National Orientation Agency are already doing in the new media and in our basic schools to dissuade the minds of our young people on the issues of crimes, drugs abuse and patriotism.

“ This effort should be taken to another level so that we may have a national consensus on what behaviours constitute our irreducible cultural legacy as Nigerians.

“You have our support in this regard. In addition, we commend the EFCC and the efforts they are making by putting this gathering together once again. And I am sure after this summit, we will all leave here better informed and geared towards improving the perceptions on cybercrime” the NGF chairman said.

Also speaking, Governor of Zamfara State, Mr Dauda Lawal, observed that the issue of cybercrime was not one to be left alone to the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies.

Responding to why he was declaring support for the Commission when some of his counterparts are already challenging the legality of the EFCC at the Supreme Court, Lawal who denied knowledge of such suit said he has no reason to be scared of the Commission because he has made accountability and transparency his watchword.

“Why will I be scared of the EFCC, we are here to serve and this is the way forward, people should be accountable, people should be transparent that is the way, that is leadership”, he said

“My coming here is to give my support to the Commission especially in times like this when Nigeria is facing so many challenges that have to do with cybercrime and this is a very good opportunity and I believe this is the way forward so that we can redeem the image of Nigeria in the comity of nations,” he added.

Earlier, EFCC’s Chairman, Olukoyede, pointed out that the menace of cybercrimes, like most economic and financial crime, is a burning challenge that cannot be denied, ignored or wished away.

He observed that the summit which is the second to be organised by the Commission this year on the same issue is due to the overarching need for stakeholders to articulate opinions and build greater strength against the scourge of cybercrimes.

“This time around, we are not only interrogating the problem, we are aggregating workable solutions to it.

“The enormity of challenges posed to us as individuals and nation by cybercrimes are grievous. As individuals, youths’ involvement in these crimes is distorting and corrupting acceptable family values. The tendency towards quick riches no longer positions our young people for enterprise, resourceful intellectual aspirations and technological innovations”, he said.

The chairman disclosed that projections by multiple sources showed that the global loss to cybercrimes may reach a staggering $10.5 trillion by 2025, with approximately 2,328 cases occurring daily, adding that the implication of all these is that, if left unchecked, cybercrimes portend grave dangers to the entire world.

“As a matter of fact, the research I did earlier this year confirmed that cybercrime has become the third largest GDP in the world with approximately 2,328 cases occurring daily.

“The implication of all this is that if left unchecked, cybercrimes portend grave dangers to the entire world. Bringing it to Nigeria, in 2022 alone, Nigeria lost over 500 million dollars to cybercrime”, the EFCC boss stated.

Speaking further, Olukoyede disclosed that cybercrime accounts for a significant percentage of the 3,455 convictions recorded by the Commission in his first year as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC.

Meanwhile, Olukoyede stated that cybercrime threatens the nation’s most significant asset – its reputation, and economic wellbeing, adding that the losses by the financial services sector to cybercrime in the last three years is staggering.

“ We cannot continue to sit idly and watch the integrity of our institutions compromised and our youths degenerate into uselessness. The future of our nation cannot and would not be allowed to hang in the balance. We must take collective actions against cybercrimes.

In a goodwill, Head of Programme, International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), Mr. Danladi Plang who observed that, as technology progresses, reliance upon it has escalated, resulting in increase in cybercrime.

“Nigeria has a very youthful population, that is versatile in the use of technology. This skill has been used negatively in various forms including in digital financial crime. This has not only given the country a bad name internationally, but also a significant threat to the country’s financial system; and increased crimes against the person including child pornography.

“While we acknowledge the effort made by the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in fighting cybercrime; perhaps we need to rethink our traditional approach of arrest, trial, conviction and imprisonment in fighting crime”, Plang said.

He added that by focusing on other ways of channelling the energies of youth and their skills in the use of technology, the country could strengthen its cybercrime prevention and response mechanisms; and at the same time create more legitimate opportunities for young people.

In a keynote, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, observed that the theme of the summit resonates deeply with the current challenges encountered not only in Nigeria, but across the globe.

She said that cybercrime is not just a crime against individuals or businesses; it is an assault on the collective integrity of the people, economic stability, and the future of the youth.

“Therefore, I am honoured to join in this conversation aimed at seeking solutions to this lingering menace.

“As we gather here today, we are confronted with a pressing reality. The digital age, while offering unprecedented opportunities, has also exposed us to new vulnerabilities. It is therefore crucial that we address this challenge head-on and explore not only the harmful consequences of cybercrime but also the sustainable alternatives that can redirect our youth towards productive and positive endeavours.

“I am informed that thousands have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted, yet there is no indication that the number of those involved is decreasing. With young people accounting for more than 60 per cent of the population, the involvement of youth in cybercrime is a threat to the nation’s quest for economic development and stability”, she lamented.

She stated that combating cybercrime requires a multifaceted approach that involves various stakeholders, including parents, law enforcement, educational institutions, the private sector, religious leaders, among others.