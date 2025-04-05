Akpabio: Akpoti-Uduaghan Lied, I Never Plotted Her Assassination

*Suspension: Court restrains Senate president, Kogi senator, others from speaking with media

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday responded to an allegation by suspended Kogi Central Senator, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that he was involved in a plot to assassinate her.



The response from Akpabio came same day a Federal High Court under trial Justice Binta Nyako restrained both Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan as well as other named parties in the case before her to stop speaking to the press on their case. The restraining order issued by Justice Binta Nyako, was sequel to a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Mr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.



Akpoti-Uduaghan had alleged at a rally she organised in her hometown on April 1, that Akpabio was working with a former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to kill her.



However, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Eseme Eyibo, in Abuja, the Senate President described the Kogi Central Senator’s allegations as baseless and totally false.



Part of the statement read, “The Office of the President of the Senate strongly condemns the recent baseless, false and inflammatory accusation made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in which she falsely alleged that the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio was involved in a plot to assassinate her.

“While speaking in Kogi State on April 1, 2025, the suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan recklessly and maliciously claimed that Senator Godswill Akpabio “recruited” former Governor Yahaya Bello to “assassinate her in Kogi State rather than in Abuja.”



“This outrageous accusation is not only false but a complete fabrication and deeply irresponsible and dangerous attempt to provoke public unrest, attract media attention, and discredit the person and office of the President of the Senate for ulterior motives.



“It is important to remind the public that this same individual had previously made an unsubstantiated accusation of sexual harassment against Senator Akpabio, a claim she seem to have abandoned without explanation.



“Having failed to gain traction with that narrative, she has now escalated her campaign of misinformation to a deadly and defamatory dimension.

“This pattern of deliberate falsehoods and manipulative theatrics reveals a troubling willingness to exploit public sensitivities through recurring victimhood narratives.



“It is a matter of public record that she has previously made assassination allegations against former Governor Yaya Bello and others in 2019 and 2023, along with multiple unsubstantiated claims of sexual harassment against other dignitaries.



“Her recurring persecution narrative and evident lying complex should not be weaponised to malign individuals or destroy hard-earned reputations.”

Furthermore, the statement noted that, “this latest reckless allegation is not occurring in isolation. Barely 24 hours later, on April 2, 2025, former Senator Elisha Abbo appeared on Arise Television to revive a previously withdrawn claim that Senator Akpabio “manipulated the judiciary” to secure his removal from the Senate.



“Nigerians will recall that Mr. Abbo, in 2023, publicly retracted this same accusation and tendered an apology after acknowledging that his claims were founded on incorrect assumptions.



“His removal from office was the outcome of a constitutionally grounded judicial decision by the Court of Appeal, which independently determined that he was not duly elected to represent Adamawa North.



“In a further twist, Mr. Abbo also alleged that he was denied his entitlements by the Senate President.



“This, too, is categorically false. Entitlements such as salaries and allowances are processed strictly through administrative and legal procedures. The Senate President does not and cannot unilaterally approve or deny such requests. Any delays or rejections would have been based solely on due diligence and compliance with established protocols.”



According to the statement, “the timing, tone, and striking similarity of these coordinated attacks point clearly to a politically motivated smear campaign.

“These individuals, backed by undisclosed interests, appear united in a desperate effort to undermine the credibility of the Senate and its leadership and intended to distract from their own personal and political shortcomings and failings.



“Senator Godswill Akpabio remains undeterred. As a statesman devoted to national unity, institutional integrity, and the rule of law, he will not be distracted by malicious falsehoods or inflammatory rhetoric.



“Regardless of the necessity for legal redress, formal letters of demand, seeking immediate public retractions, apologies, and compensation for reputational harm, are underway to be served on both Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Mr Elisha Abbo.



“We call on the Nigerian public in particular and the International Community to reject these baseless and provocative narratives.

“The Senate, under Senator Akpabio’s leadership, remains focused on its constitutional mandate: to promote legislative excellence, safeguard democratic values, and deliver meaningful progress for the Nigerian people.”

Court Restrains Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan, Others from Speaking with Media

Meanwhile, the restraining order issued yesterday by Justice Binta Nyako, was sequel to a complaint by Akpabio’s lawyer, Ogunwumiju, SAN.

The senior lawyer at yesterday’s proceedings had accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of going from one television house to another, granting press interviews on issues relating to her case, currently pending before the court.



Ogunwumiju added that the Kogi Central Senator had also been to the BBC and CNN to speak on the issue.



Reacting, Justice Nyako ordered that there shall be no press interviews by all parties and their lawyers as regard the subject matter of the case.

While observing that the case was sub-judice, she further barred parties and their lawyers from engaging in streaming of proceedings in the case on social media.

At the commencement of proceedings yesterday, plaintiff’s lawyer, Jibril Okutepa (SAN) told the court that the case was coming up for the first time, having been transferred from another court, under Justice Obiora Egwuatu.



He informed the court that parties had filed and exchanged all relevant documents, except one and prayed the court to grant a consolidated hearing of all pending applications along with the substantive suit.



According to the senior lawyer, time was of the essence because his client’s suspension was for a limited period, adding that Akpoti-Uduaghan was desirous of expeditious determination of the case.



Responding, the Clerk of the National Assembly represented by Mr. Charles Iyoila as well as Paul Daudu, SAN, who represented the Senate, did not object to Okutepa’s application that the substantive case should be heard with the objections raised by the defendants.



However, the application was opposed by Ogunwumiju and Umeh Kalu, SAN, representing the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct, Senator Neda Imasuem.



In a short ruling, Justice Nyako granted the application and held that the court would hear all pending applications, including preliminary objections along with the substantive suit. The judge subsequently adjourned till May 12 for hearing.



Listed as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025 are the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, the President of the Senate and Senator Neda Imasuem (Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct).



Akpoti-Uduaghan had approached the court to challenge her investigation and subsequent suspension for six months over alleged misconduct.

Amongst others, the plaintiff claimed that she was not given fair hearing before her suspension by the Senate.