Tantita Deepens Security Partnership, Donates Multimillion Naira State-of-the-Art Police Station in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, yesterday, donated a multimillion Naira worth state-of-the-art police station to the Delta State Police Command.

The project, which is said to be the best police station in the country located at Ugborikoko community in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, consists of a newly built and fully equipped police station, a newly constructed quarter guard post, reconstruction of existing police hall, giving it a modern and fictional design.

It also has a 30kva soundproof Mikano generator and a 30kva solar system to ensure uninterrupted power, CCTV and computer system to enhance surveillance and digital operations as well as television sets, air-conditioning units, a facility extended even to the cells.

Chairman of TSSNL, Chief Ekpemupolo said the decision to rebuild the police station was a mark of the company’s commitment to rebuild the peace in Warri and improve the security of lives and property for all residents in Warri, Effurun and its environs.

Ekpemupolo, who was represented by the Managing Director of TSSNL, Mr. Kestin Pondi, said the gesture was also to celebrate the men and women of the Nigerian Police Force who, he stated, were the unsung heroes of the nation’s security.

“They are the reasons why we chose to invest in this important project, to give back to the community and to support the tireless men and women who work daily to keep our neighbourhoods safe and secure.

“The decision to rebuild the Ugborikoko Divisional Police Station was borne out of a recognition that security infrastructure matters. A secure, functional, and decent work environment boosts morale, enhances operational effectiveness, and strengthens public confidence in law enforcement,” he said.

He reiterated that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, as a community-based private security company, understand and shared the desires of the society for improved security as a precondition for investment hence has continued to provide security for the nation’s pipelines and other oil and gas infrastructure.

“Since our contract commenced in August 2022, Nigeria has witnessed an astonishing rise in oil and gas productivity. This is a testament to the improvement in productivity that better security can guarantee for any nation and every sector of the economy.

“In 2022 when we came on the scene, Nigeria’s oil production was limited to just under 700,000 barrels per day. Today we are celebrating 1.7 million barrels per day (without adding condensates), an improvement of well over 1 million barrels per day,” he said.

Ekpemupolo noted that Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited is committed to President Bola Tinubu’s vision of 2.06 million barrels per day by 2025 and 4 million barrels per day by 2030.

“As it stands, we are well within reach of 2 million barrels per day of crude oil (without adding condensates), if all stakeholders work together to improve the utilisation of the current infrastructure,” he added.

He therefore called on operators and injectors to improve pipeline utilisation, especially in those areas where barging operations are still ongoing and commended all the governors in the Niger Delta region for their cooperation in securing the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure while requesting them to continue to support Tantita’s operations in their respective domains.

“The federal accounts allocation to all oil-producing states has risen remarkably in the past 36 months as a result of the collaboration between the federal government, the state government, and the private security companies,” he said.

Ekpemupolo thanked President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the Niger Delta region, the security of her people, and its resources to the benefit of the nation.

He also thanked the leadership and management of NNPC Limited for giving Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited the opportunity to contribute to national progress.

Inaugurating the ultra modern police station, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, thanked Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and particularly its Managing Director, High Chief Kestin Pondi, for making the project possible.

He noted that the donation reflects not only a commitment to the well-being of the community, but also a deep trust in the role the police force plays in maintaining peace, law and order.

The IGP, who was represented by Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Zone 5, Salman-Dogo Garba, assured all that the new police station was not just a place where officers will work but also a place where the people can engage positively with the police, and work together to build a safer and stronger community.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori also commended TSSNL for the gesture and urged the police to ensure proper maintenance of the property.

Oborevwori, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, assured his administration of continued assistance to the security agencies to enhance adequate security of the people of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Omosetemi Agbede Zuokumor said, “When I assumed my duties on 10th June, 2024, I faced a daunting reality: the previous police station structure was in a challenging state, unworthy of the dedicated men and women who serve within its walls.

“Recognising this pressing need for transformation, I reached out to my longtime friend and brother-in-law, the Managing Director of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd. His unwavering support for our vision of a new modern police station has been instrumental in bringing this dream to fruition.

“Today, as we stand before this impressive structure officially inaugurated with the laying of its foundation on 10 July 2024, we celebrate the culmination of seven months of tireless effort and dedication,” she said.

According to CSP Zuokumor, “This edifice is not merely a building; it is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the safety and security of our community. In addition to this beautiful structure Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd built and furnished the gatehouse, which accommodates the surveillance and station guard offices.

“The new Ugborikoko Police Station is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities designed to improve our operational efficiency and enhance the capabilities of our officers. We are now better positioned to serve the citizens of Uvwie and its environs.

“This project reflects a substantial investment in our police assets, and I am excited about the opportunities it presents for collaboration with our community. It symbolises a renewed commitment to building trust and fostering relationships with the citizens we serve,” she added.

CSP Zuokumor thanked the Inspector General of Police, Egbetokun for his unwavering support and vision for a better Nigeria Police Force.

She also thanked the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, for giving her the opportunity to serve as the Divisional Police Officer of Ugborikoko Division and for always following up on every stage of the project with encouraging words, “We are proud of you.”

Zuokumor expressed appreciation to TSSNL management for their generous contributions to the project from start to finish, adding, “To High Chief (Engr.) Kestin Ebimorbowel Pondi, TSSNL, you are a visionary leader transforming you our selfless Baba K.”