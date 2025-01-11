CSR-in-Action Rewards Sustainability, Growth Champions

Omolabake Fasogbon

A sustainability-focused firm, CSR-in-Action Advocacy has honoured worthy organisations and individuals at its sixth Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Africa Awards held in Lagos recently. The award initiative was designed to reward exemplary players driving positive change across sectors in Africa.

This year’s event was sponsored and supported by notable organisations who share vision with the initiative. They include: Access Bank, the Ford Foundation and Zenera Consulting. Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action, Bekeme Masade Olowola, applauded the courage and commitment of the awardees selected across six categories.

She said the awardees were selected through a meticulous and multi-phase process involving public nominations, internal review, nominee verification, public voting, and final jury evaluations based on criteria that highlighted their outstanding contributions to their communities.

“This year, we honour exceptional individuals and organisations driving positive change. Their selflessness, perseverance and innovative spirit leave us deeply moved and remind us why we are committed to this mission, pushing our team to raise the bar in recognising those who champion positive social impact,” she added.

Winners announced in the individual category were Omotoyosi Odufuye of Nigeria, Mercy Odondo of Kenya, and Ifenla Oligbinde who were honoured in the categories of Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Human Rights Award, and Mallam Aminu Kano Award for Leadership respectively. Bukar Mohammed also won the Apostle Hayford Alile Humanitarian Award and a N500,000 grant.

In the corporate categories, winners were announced as Yield Africa and TechHer Africa for the categories of the MKO Abiola Community Engagement Award and Josephine Nkemdilim Masade Equal Rights Award respectively.

Additionally, Access Bank and Ford Foundation were specially acknowledged for their long-standing support of CSR-in-Action initiatives.

Also, Founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya was bestowed with a special recognition and grant of N500, 000 to support his impactful works.

Commenting further, Chairman of the CAHR Africa Awards Jury and Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, said, “The CAHR Africa Awards selection process is both rigorous and transparent, ensuring that each winner truly reflects the values of resilience and social impact.”