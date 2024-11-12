GSD 2024: APM Terminals Apapa Prioritises Safety Through Experience-driven Learning

In commemoration of the 2024 Global Safety Day last Wednesday, APM Terminals Apapa brought together employees, management, and stakeholders to highlight their unwavering commitment to workplace safety.

Held under the theme “Learning Is Easy If We Are Curious,” the event emphasised how leveraging insights from past incidents and near-misses drives continuous improvement in safety practices.

In a recorded message, APM Terminals CEO, Keith Svendsen, drove a powerful point: “Our commitment to a safe work environment transcends policies; it’s a value that guides every action, every single day.”

His remarks emphasised that safety is integral to APM Terminals’ operations, ensuring employees feel valued and protected.

Steen Knudsen, Terminal Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, spoke to the role of curiosity as a driver of engagement and knowledge, explaining, “When we engage with people, we learn what needs to be known. This knowledge empowers us to solve problems, hone skills, and reduce workplace risks.”

The event celebrated the next generation’s role in safety awareness, with children of employees participating in a safety slogan competition, emphasising the value of nurturing safety consciousness from an early age.

Knudsen awarded prizes to winners, encouraging employees to adopt a childlike curiosity.

“Let’s be like these children — eager to learn and understand. Safety is not only about us; it’s about those waiting for us at home,” he said.

APM Terminals Apapa Training Manager, Chima Anyanwu, echoed this sentiment, urging a culture of openness to learning.

Curiosity drives technological advancement and innovation, ultimately enhancing safety,” he said, inspiring employees to actively engage with and refine safety protocols.

Reminding the audience especially the frontline workers that they had a role in safety, Felix Safety and Environment Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Ugwuagbo, Health, said, “Safety is not just the job of HSE teams — each person can make a difference. Start with curiosity; be inquisitive about how tasks are done and explore if there’s a safer way. Ask questions; don’t hesitate to raise concerns or seek clarity on safety measures.”

General Manager, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abdul Ibrahim Sani, praised APM Terminals Apapa for its safety leadership.