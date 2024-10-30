US, Nigeria Collaborate to Strengthen Peace Structures, Resolve Conflicts

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United States(US) and Nigeria have collaborated to strengthen peace structures across key conflict-prone areas in Nigeria, in a step towards enhancing peace and security in the country.

The Nigeria’s position is led by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) while United States collaboration is pushed by USAID, and it is aimed at building local capacity, improve early warning systems, and foster stronger collaboration among government agencies, community leaders, and security forces to reduce violence and promote stability in targeted regions.

Director General of IPCR, Joseph Ochogwu while unveiling the Nigeria’s Conflict Early Warning Situation Room yesterday in Abuja, emphasised the collaborative nature of the initiative, bringing together national, international, and local entities united in the mission of fostering social cohesion and preventing violence.

He said: “This partnership is unique, not only for its inclusivity—from international stakeholders to grassroots actors—but for the commitment it represents to peace building.”

The initiative, dubbed the Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigeria and Early Response Partner (PARTNER), is funded by USAID and aimed at empowering communities with tools to monitor and report early signs of conflict.

Ochogwu noted that starting in Kwara and Kaduna states, the programme now operates in nine states, including Benue, Nassarawa, and Katsina, establishing community-based peace structures and reconciliation committees.

He said: “A key element of the new Situation Room is its integration of digital tools. Since April, IPCR has been using an early warning and response application alongside SMS and toll-free lines to collect conflict data across Nigeria.”

He added that these tools have enabled 100 active reporters and 63 responders to document 363 conflict-related incidents, stating that: “This is not an intelligence tool; it’s a development initiative to address violence at the community level.

“The new technology, coupled with the work of the State Peace Commissions, offers a “quick response” mechanism to help de-escalate conflicts, transforming early warning signs into action.”

USAID Mission Director in Nigeria, Melissa Jones, highlighted that responses to incidents have been seen as quickly as 20 minutes from distress calls.

Jones said: “This rapid response capability is unprecedented and is already saving lives.”

She commended the joint efforts of Nigerian agencies and communities.

On his part, the Presidential Communication Commander Control Center in the Office of the National Security Advisor Robert Obande underscored the system’s potential to foster inclusive dialogue and reconciliation while addressing root causes of conflict.

He praised the IPCR, USAID, and local peace-building agencies for their dedication.

He said: “This initiative demonstrates a collective commitment to securing a safer future for all Nigerians. The Situation Room is fostering stronger relationships between communities and security agencies, which many see as vital to sustainable peace in Nigeria.

“Through partnerships with local NGOs and state peace commissions, communities are now empowered to mediate conflicts, including those between farmers and herders, reducing violence and strengthening local economies.”

Mercy Corps Country Director, Ndubisi Anyanwu, on his part, emphasised that local ownership of the project is a key principle of the PARTNER initiative.

He said: “Mercy Corps built capacity, but our local partners implemented the programme, proving the effectiveness of grassroots-led conflict management.

“The establishment of Nigeria’s Conflict Early Warning Situation Room represents a milestone in the country’s journey toward peace.

“With robust partnerships, community engagement, and technological advancements, it offers a promising pathway to mitigate violence and ensure a more peaceful future.”