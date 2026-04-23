Why A Fractured Worldwide Strengthens The Case for African Infrastructure

By Lazarus Angbazo

At a recent global infrastructure summit, the prevailing mood among institutional investors was unmistakable. Faced with surging capital requirements for energy transition, grid expansion, and digital infrastructure in Europe and North America, many implied that capital allocation to developing markets such as Africa would inevitably diminish.

It is an intuitive conclusion. It is also, increasingly, the wrong one. Because the deeper one examines the same global trends, power scarcity, geopolitical fragmentation, inflation persistence, and the renewed focus on economic sovereignty, the clearer it becomes that they do not weaken the case for African infrastructure. They strengthen it.

For decades, infrastructure has been understood as a defensive asset class, valued for stable cash flows, inflation linkage, and essential-service demand. That foundation remains intact. But infrastructure is no longer merely defensive. It has become strategic.

Across advanced economies, governments are committing unprecedented capital to energy systems, logistics networks, and digital infrastructure—not only to drive growth, but to secure resilience. Electricity, in particular, is being redefined. Once assumed to be abundant, it is now increasingly scarce, local, and contested.

In major markets, the constraint is no longer capital. It is execution.

Grid congestion, multi-year interconnection queues, permitting bottlenecks, and shortages of skilled labor are slowing deployment. In parts of the United States, it can take years to connect new power generation to the grid. In Europe, transmission constraints are emerging as the primary barrier to electrification.

The result is a structural shift: large industrial users and technology firms are increasingly bypassing public systems, investing in dedicated power solutions simply to secure reliable supply. In short, even the most advanced infrastructure systems are under strain. This is where Africa must be re-evaluated. Africa is often described in terms of infrastructure deficit—insufficient power, weak logistics, underdeveloped systems. That description is accurate, but incomplete.In a world where mature systems are congested, slow to expand, and increasingly expensive to upgrade, Africa represents something different: the ability to build what is needed, where it is needed, with fewer legacy constraints.

What advanced economies must retrofit at great cost, Africa can still build with alignment to current demand, whether in distributed energy, integrated transport corridors, or digital infrastructure linked directly to new growth.

From an investor’s perspective, the question is no longer where infrastructure is most complete. It is where it can be most effectively deployed to meet future demand. This requires a more honest comparison of risk.

African infrastructure carries well-known challenges: currency volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and institutional capacity constraints. These risks are real and must be priced.

But mature markets are no longer frictionless. They are increasingly defined by execution risk, delays, cost overruns, policy complexity, and intense capital competition compressing returns.

The traditional binary, safe developed markets versus risky emerging markets—is no longer sufficient.

Africa is not lower risk. But it is differently mispriced. Or put more plainly: the problem is not the absence of opportunity. It is the absence of investable form.

Nowhere is this more evident than in power.

Globally, electricity demand is accelerating, driven by electrification, industrial reshoring, and

the exponential growth of AI and data infrastructure. Yet delivery systems are struggling to keep pace.

Africa’s power gap therefore aligns directly with the world’s most urgent infrastructure need.

Electrification in Africa is not a peripheral development goal. It is the foundation of industrialization, digital participation, and economic productivity. It represents not only unmet demand, but future demand is already building.

In a world where the value of reliable electricity is rising, the ability to generate, transmit, and distribute power efficiently becomes a strategic asset.

The constraint, however, is not capital alone. It is structured. From where we sit—working to mobilize long-term domestic and international capital into infrastructure in Nigeria, the core challenge is not a lack of investor interest. It is that too many opportunities are not yet shaped in a way that institutional capital can absorb. This is precisely the gap that Nigeria’s infrastructure platform approach is designed to address.

Through InfraCorp, infrastructure is being repositioned not as a collection of standalone projects, but as an investable asset class built on pipeline, structure, and scale. This includes:

Developing bankable project pipelines, not just concepts

Aligning public and private capital through clear risk-sharing frameworks

Mobilizing domestic institutional capital, particularly pension funds

Structuring investments to meet global investor standards

Prioritizing execution through disciplined project preparation and governance

The shift is subtle but critical. It is the difference between presenting investors with problems to solve—and presenting them with assets to invest in. Capital does not flow to need. It flows to credibility, structure, and execution capacity. For institutional investors and development finance institutions, the implication is clear.

African infrastructure should not be approached as a concessionary allocation or an impact side pocket. It should be evaluated as a strategic component of a global infrastructure portfolio, particularly in a world where resilience, sovereignty, and long-term demand are increasingly central.

This requires a shift in mindset. Not all risks can be eliminated. But many can be structured, shared, and priced. Not all markets will be investable at scale. But those that are will offer exposure to growth dynamics that mature markets cannot replicate.

The global infrastructure landscape is being reshaped by forces that are structural, not cyclical. In that landscape, Africa is not peripheral. It is central. The question is no longer whether Africa carries risk. It is whether, in a world of rising constraints elsewhere, Africa’s risks are being overstated relative to its strategic value.

In a world searching for resilience, Africa’s infrastructure gap should no longer be read only as a deficit to be lamented, but as strategic capacity waiting to be built.

*Dr. Lazarus Angbazo is Managing Director/CEO of InfraCorp, Nigeria’s infrastructure investment platform