Raising the Bar in 10th Senate, Barau Sponsored 42 Bills in 36 Months

A total of 42 bills have so far been sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, in three years, from June 13, 2023 to June 13, 2026, records from the Senate have revealed.

Senator Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, has emerged as the most active lawmaker in the 10th Senate in terms of private member bill sponsorship.

Following the proclamation letter by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The 10th National Assembly will mark its third anniversary on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

The Parliamentarian Magazine, a publication of the media office of the Deputy President of the Senate, to mark the third anniversary of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, showed that of the 42 bills, five have been passed.

The magazine, in its third anniversary edition, chronicles the activities of the Deputy President of the Senate including bill sponsorship.

The breakdown shows that Senator Barau sponsored 13 bills in 2023, 9 bills in 2024, 17 bills in 2025 and 3 bills in 2026.

The five bills sponsored by the Deputy Senate President that have been passed include that of the North West Development Commission, National Identity Management Commission (Repeal & Enactment), Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State (Establishment) and Federal University of Science and Technology Kabo (Establishment).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Deputy President of the Senate on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the bills are multi-sectoral, covering education, industry, the economy, constitutional amendment, governance, and development, among others.

‎”Sponsoring forty-two bills in three years is, without doubt, a colossal legislative feat. Senator Barau, fondly called ‘Maliya’, has always been known as someone who raises the bar to enviable heights in all his endeavours.

“The Deputy Senate President has achieved this alongside the demanding duties of supporting the Senate President in providing leadership for the Senate. At the sub-regional legislature, the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Barau as the First Deputy Speaker has been playing a key role in the leadership of the regional assembly,” he said.

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Bills Sponsored by Senator Barau include Development Planning and Project Continuity Bill, 2023; In-Vitro Fertilisation Bill, 2023; Cybercrimes (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2023; Explosives Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2023; North West Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2023; Federal Polytechnic Kabo (Establishment) Bill, 2023; Federal University of Education Bichi (Establishment) Bill, 2023; Federal College of Education Jamare (Establishment) Bill, 2023; Federal University of Agriculture Danbatta (Establishment) Bill, 2023; Nigerian Real Estate Industry (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2023; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2023; Government Performance and Accountability Bill, 2024; National Assembly Budget and Research Office (Establishment) Bill, 2024; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2024; Renewable Energy Bill, 2024; Occupational Safety and Health Bill, 2024; National Identity Management Commission (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2024; Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Federal Medical Centre, Gwarzo, Kano State (Establishment) Bill, 2024; and Maitama Sule Federal University of Education, Kano State (Establishment) Bill, 2024.

Others are Federal University of Science and Technology Kabo (Establishment) Bill, 2025; E-Health Bill, 2025; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025; Nigeria Cooperative Societies Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, 2025; Armed Forces Comfort Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Alteration) Bill, 2025; Microbiology Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2025; Nigeria First (Manufacturing Sector Development and Competitiveness) Bill, 2025; National Academic Depository Bill, 2025; Cryptocurrency Prohibition and Regulation Bill, 2025; Child and Parents (Care, Protection and Education) Bill, 2025; Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Bill, 2025; Virtual Asset and Service Providers Bill, 2025; Utilities Charges Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026; Nigeria Communications Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and Equipment Leasing Act (Amendment) Bill, 2026.