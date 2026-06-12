Onitsha-Based OneGrid Energies Emerges AMTY Startup Company Of The Year

OneGrid Energies, a fast-growing clean energy social enterprise based in Onitsha, Anambra State, has been nominated for the Startup Company of the Year category at the prestigious Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards.

The nomination recognises the company’s contributions to clean energy access, environmental sustainability and community development through innovative renewable energy solutions.

Founded in 2022, OneGrid Energies has distinguished itself by developing practical interventions that address energy poverty while creating economic opportunities for underserved communities.

Its flagship initiative, OnePlastic, transforms discarded plastic bottles and used laptop lithium-ion batteries into affordable solar lanterns for communities with limited access to electricity.

The project also operates solar charging stations managed by rural women, combining clean energy deployment with economic empowerment and environmental conservation.

According to the company, the initiative has impacted more than 12,000 people across rural communities in Anambra State, distributed over 2,000 solar lanterns, recycled more than 10,000 plastic bottles and created over 40 green jobs.

Beyond its waste-to-energy programme, OneGrid Energies has implemented solar-powered projects in healthcare facilities in Anyamelum and Obosi, improving access to reliable electricity for medical services and safer childbirth. The interventions have reportedly benefited more than 7,000 people.

The company also runs a renewable energy training programme that equips young people with skills in solar energy systems, electrical installation, Internet of Things (IoT) and other clean technology fields, helping to create pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

Over the years, OneGrid Energies has earned recognition in several national and international innovation competitions, including the African Union-European Union Open Innovation Challenge, Because Impact Challenge USA, the Nigerian Energy Forum innovation programmes, the United Bank for Africa Incubator Programme, Moonshot by TechCabal Battlefield and the MTN PachiPanda Challenge.

The AMTY nomination further highlights the growing impact of the company in advancing sustainable development, climate action and clean energy access in Nigeria.

Organisers of the awards describe the AMTY platform as one of Anambra State’s foremost recognition programmes, celebrating individuals and organisations making significant contributions to society and development.