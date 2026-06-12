Falana, Falz Lead Protest over Abductions, Hardship

Prominent lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), his son – afrobeats singer, Mr Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, alongside civil society organisations, youth groups, among others, on Friday staged a protest in Lagos.

They demanded urgent action to address worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

The protest came as Nigeria marked Democracy Day, set aside in remembrance of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, widely acclaimed to have been won by late Chief MKO Abiola.

The election, though regarded as the freest and fairest in the nation’s history, was annuled by the then military government.

Chanting, the protesters converged on the Ikeja Under Bridge, carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No Democracy Without Security,” End Bad Governance,” and “End Insecurity and Kidnapping.”

Others include, “End Hunger,” “Free All Captives Now,”End all anti-people policies now,”

The demonstration was aimed at drawing attention to rising insecurity, economic hardship and policies affecting ordinary Nigerians.

Speaking during the protest, Falana called for the immediate release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State, expressing concern over their welfare in captivity.

According to him, the protest is not only about demanding the rescue of the abducted victims but also about highlighting broader issues of injustice, insecurity and poverty confronting Nigerians.

“We are protesting the kidnapping of our children in Oyo State. We are also protesting injustice in our country, a situation whereby innocent school children in Oyo and Borno states have been in the custody of criminals for several weeks now.

“We are also protesting injustice meted out to young people who are regularly arrested on the highways by the police.

“We are protesting hunger and poverty in the land, and we are calling on the government to address these challenges,” he said.