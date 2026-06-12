2027: Ogun Will Deliver 95% of Votes for Tinubu, Says Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has pledged that the state will deliver 95 per cent of its votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, declaring that the President deserves a second term in office in recognition of the far-reaching economic reforms initiated by his administration.

Governor Abiodun gave the assurance on Friday during a strategic meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta.

The governor noted that the reforms introduced by President Tinubu have helped to reposition the nation’s economy and lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development.

He also commended members of the APC in Ogun State for conducting peaceful and crisis-free primary elections, saying the state had distinguished itself from others through the orderly and transparent process.

According to him, the success of the primaries was made possible by the high level of unity, maturity, and discipline displayed by party faithful.

“Our primary election was inclusive, transparent, and fair. This was made possible by the commitment and mutual trust among our leaders. Such a process has never happened in the history of our state.

“We sat down, discussed, and chose our candidates without rancour. It underscores the exemplary political maturity that exists in Ogun State. Though many people contested, only one person could emerge. Those who aspired, contested, and later stepped down in the interest of party unity are the unsung heroes of this process,” he said.

Speaking on the choice of a running mate for the APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, ahead of the 2027 general elections, Governor Abiodun disclosed that the party had unanimously zoned the position of deputy governor to Ogun East Senatorial District, specifically the Ijebu axis, considering that the governorship candidate is from Ogun West Senatorial District.

“We recognise the need to commence political activities in earnest, and only one key position remains to be filled—the office of the Deputy Governor. We therefore consulted widely with party leaders and agreed that the position should go to Ogun East.

“Since I have emerged as the senatorial candidate for Ogun East and I am from Remoland, it was decided that the Ijebu people should produce the Deputy Governor.

“We have also substantially agreed on the area within Ijebuland from which the candidate should emerge, and that is the Ijebu-Ode Federal Constituency. That was one of the major reasons for today’s meeting,” he stated.

The governor congratulated the people of Ogun West Senatorial District on producing the party’s governorship candidate for the forthcoming election, noting that his administration had broken the over 50-year jinx of the district not producing a governorship candidate since the creation of the state.

Governor Abiodun described the development as a major milestone in the state’s political history and a demonstration of the APC’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and equitable power-sharing among the three senatorial districts.

He further stated that his administration would deploy technology-driven solutions to tackle banditry and kidnapping while strengthening security across the state. He stressed that the people deserve a robust security architecture capable of protecting lives and property, particularly children who represent the future of society.

The governor noted that, having invested heavily in infrastructure development across the state, his administration would now place greater emphasis on human capital development and social investment programmes aimed at cushioning the effects of the current economic challenges on residents.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people and ensuring that the dividends of democracy are felt across all sectors of the state.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman of the APC, Chief Yemi Sanusi, also commended party members for their exemplary conduct during and after the primaries.

He noted that the meeting was convened to strategise on securing victory for the party in the 2027 general elections.