Makinde Shines at Ikoyi Club, Wins 15th DOAM Golf Championship

Funmi Ogundare

Mike Makinde has emerged the overall winner of the 15th edition of the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation Golf Tournament after an impressive golfing experience held recently at the Ikoyi Club 1938 Golf Course in Lagos.

Playing off an 8-handicap, Mike Makinde finished with a total of 65 nett score ahead of Paul Tijani, a 12-handicapper, and Segun Adekoya, an 11-handicapper, who emerged first and second runners-up, respectively.

Notably, both runners-up had featured prominently in the 2025 edition, where they finished as second runner-up and overall winner.

Makinde’s victory earned him the coveted trophy alongside prizes including a Zinox Elite Pro 2 Ultra 7 Intel Core laptop sponsored by Zinox Technologies and an M1 Basic BP Monitor.

In his acceptance speech, Makinde attributed his success to hard work and dedication, expressing appreciation to the organisers and the Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation for their impact on society.

“Winning, in anything, is a result of hard work and dedication and I feel so happy to have won at this time. It confirms that my hard work, the hard work of all players and that of the organisers of this event pays off,” he said.

He also commended the tournament’s consistency and the role it plays in supporting charitable initiatives for the less privileged.

In the ladies’ category, Pauline Onafowokan emerged overall winner with a 70 nett score, beating Toluwaleshe Balogun and Oluyemi Afariogun to second and third places, respectively.

Onafowokan received the ladies’ trophy and prizes including a two-night weekend stay at Four Points by Sheraton, Lagos, a Kenwood air fryer, digital weighing scale and lemon squeezer.

The highlight of the event was 11-year-old young golfer, Toluwaleshe Balogun, who played off handicap 24, finished as ladies’ first runner-up and also clinched the nearest-to-the-pin prize.

In the best gross category, Arun Sharma shot 77 to defeat Joachim Afe and Jonathan Akpoborie, who placed second and third, respectively.

Sharma received the best gross trophy and a romantic weekend getaway at Landmark Hotel Lagos, sponsored by Vacation Places, along with an M1 Basic BP Monitor.

In the ladies gross category, Lynda Obieze emerged winner ahead of Uche Ubakanma and Dammy Oruwari, carting away household appliances and a glucometer.

The Veterans category saw A.M. Badmus post a 75 nett score to defeat Yomi Sanni and Frank Gboneme. Badmus also received a two-night stay at Four Points by Sheraton and a digital weighing scale.

The tournament attracted 168 players, demonstrating strong support from golfers as well as corporate and individual sponsors.

The event ended with a cocktail party and prize-giving ceremony where sponsors and participants interacted, while the foundation emphasised on its programmes and acknowledged supporters who have contributed to the success of the tournament over the past 15 years.