Onigbongbo LCDA, Brampton Partner on Youth Devt

Jonathan Eze

The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Moyosore Adebanjo, has initiated a partnership with the City of Brampton in Ontario, Canada, to promote innovation, youth development, environmental sustainability, and economic growth in the area.

The collaboration followed an official visit by an Onigbongbo delegation to Brampton at the invitation of the city’s Mayor, Patrick Brown.

The delegation included the Leader of the Legislative Council, Francis Nkwo Banwuzia, and the Council Manager, Abiodun Osineye.

According to a statement from the council, the visit culminated in the establishment of institutional ties between both municipalities, creating opportunities for cooperation in governance, innovation, and community development.

One of the key outcomes of the engagement was Brampton’s commitment to work with Onigbongbo LCDA on innovative recycling initiatives and knowledge-sharing programmes aimed at improving waste management.

The delegation also held talks with officials of BHive Brampton, the city’s business innovation and startup incubation hub, on opportunities for young innovators and entrepreneurs from Onigbongbo to access mentorship, incubation programmes, and technology exchange initiatives.

Also, the BHive Programme Manager, Yogananth Gopalakrishnan, and Coordinator of Innovation and Technology, Economic Development, Uche Okugo, expressed readiness to collaborate with the council in expanding access to innovation ecosystems for young people.

During another engagement, senior Canadian government official Shafqat Ali indicated support for municipal development initiatives and expressed interest in strengthening ties with Nigeria through future partnerships.

Discussions also explored opportunities for Onigbongbo LCDA to participate in Canadian-backed programmes focused on artificial intelligence training, digital exchange initiatives, medical intervention partnerships, and environmental sustainability projects.

The delegation further met with Erica Henry-Jackman, Manager of Investment Attraction and International Relations in Brampton, where discussions centred on investment opportunities and economic development, including the potential of Onigbongbo’s Cane Village.

The visit also opened the door for legislative cooperation, with Brampton’s legislative arm expressing willingness to host members of the Onigbongbo Legislative Council under an exchange programme aimed at sharing best practices in lawmaking and local governance.

Speaking on the outcome of the visit, Adebanjo described the engagements as a strategic step towards attracting opportunities that would benefit residents of the council area.

He said the partnerships would support the council’s vision of building a more innovative, sustainable, and prosperous community.