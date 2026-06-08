Democracy Day: Our Institutions Growing Stronger, Says Deputy Speaker Kalu

*Reiterates N’Assembly’s commitment to strengthening democratic practice in Nigeria

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that Nigeria’s democratic institutions are growing stronger despite economic pressures, security concerns and political contests that have tested the nation over the past 27 years.

Delivering his message during the 27th Democracy Day Inter-Denominational Church Service on Saturday in Abuja, Kalu said that democracy has gained root in Nigeria.

He added that the country remains one of Africa’s largest and most influential democracies, with electoral processes evolving and citizens increasingly shaping governance.

The Deputy Speaker however stressed that democracy must be judged by its capacity to “improve lives, expand opportunities, protect freedoms, and strengthen national cohesion.”

He said: “Twenty-seven years ago, our nation embarked on a democratic journey that has not been without challenges. We have experienced moments of triumph and moments of trial. We have faced economic pressures, security concerns, social tensions, and political contests. Yet, through it all, democracy has endured. That endurance is itself a proof of the resilience of the Nigerian spirit. Like I always say, “The strength of a nation is not measured by the absence of challenges, but by the courage of its people to rise above them together.

“Today, Nigeria remains one of Africa’s largest and most influential democracies. Our democratic institutions have grown stronger, our electoral processes continue to evolve, and citizens increasingly participate in

shaping the direction of governance. While challenges remain, there can be no doubt that democratic governance has provided a framework for pursuing progress, demanding accountability, and advancing national aspirations”.

Kalu also commended the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in stabilizing the economy and improve the country’s infrastructure, praying for more wisdom to continue to steer the ship of governance.

“I commend His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for his steadfast commitment to strengthening

democratic governance and implementing reforms to secure a more prosperous future for Nigerians and national renewal. Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, his administration has undertaken bold reforms to stabilise the economy, improve public finances, expand infrastructure, and enhance national competitiveness. Significant strides have been made in attracting foreign investment, advancing tax reforms, increasing domestic revenue, supporting local government autonomy, and driving major infrastructure projects across the country. The administration has also made notable investments in education through the Student Loan Scheme, expanded social intervention programmes, strengthened efforts to improve food security, and pursued reforms in the oil and gas sector to boost production

and investor confidence.

“While the journey of reform often demands difficult decisions and patience, history teaches us that enduring national transformation is built on courage, vision, and the willingness to take necessary steps for the greater good. As a nation, we must continue to support initiatives that promote economic resilience, institutional strengthening, and sustainable development for present and future generations.

“We pray that God grants Mr President divine wisdom, strength, good health, and discernment as he continues to lead our nation through this important period of reform and transformation. May his efforts, and those of all leaders entrusted with public office yield greater peace, prosperity, and progress for the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, he said.

The Deputy Speaker also reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to laws that promote economic growth, social justice, security, education, innovation, and national development.

He emphasized collaboration with all arms and levels of government to pursue inclusive prosperity and social stability.

Urging Nigerians to reject cynicism, Kalu said faith teaches perseverance, compassion, humility, and unity.

He called for prayers for President Bola Tinubu, all public office holders, the armed forces, security agencies, youths, and women and indeed, all Nigerians for their collective efforts at improving democratic rule in the country.

“As lawmakers, we understand that democracy is not measured solely by elections. Democracy must ultimately be judged by its capacity to improve lives, expand opportunities, protect freedoms, and strengthen national

cohesion. It is for this reason that the National Assembly remains committed to enacting laws that promote economic growth, social justice, security, education, innovation, and national development. We are equally committed to ensuring that every Nigerian, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender, or region, has a stake in the future of our Republic.

“As representatives of the Nigerian people, we in the House of Representatives remain dedicated to working collaboratively with all arms and levels of government to pursue national development, social stability, and inclusive prosperity.

“At this moment in our national journey, faith must continue to guide our collective actions. Faith teaches us perseverance in difficult times. Faith teaches us compassion for the vulnerable. Faith teaches us humility in leadership. Faith teaches us that no challenge is greater than the power of a united and determined people under God. Indeed, many of the world’s great nations emerged stronger from periods of uncertainty because their citizens chose hope over despair, unity over division, and service over self-interest. Nigeria must do the same.

“As we reflect on the state of our nation, let us reject the forces of cynicism and hopelessness. Let us instead embrace the spirit of nation-building. Let us strengthen our commitment to peace, tolerance, and mutual respect. Let us continue to support the institutions that sustain our democracy and uphold the values that bind us together as one people under God.

“Today is also an opportunity for prayer.

We pray for our President and all leaders entrusted with public office. We pray for our armed forces and security agencies who continue to make enormous sacrifices in defence of our nation. We pray for our youths, whose creativity and energy represent Nigeria’s greatest promise. We pray for our women, whose contributions continue to strengthen our families, communities, economy, and democracy. We pray for healing where there is pain, peace where there is conflict, and hope where there is uncertainty.

“Above all, we pray that God grants Nigeria wisdom, unity, and prosperity.

As we celebrate 27 years of democratic governance, I encourage us to renew our covenant with our nation, re-commit ourselves to building a Nigeria where opportunities abound, institutions function effectively, and every

citizen can realise their God-given potential”, Kalu prayed.