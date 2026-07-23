N’East Leaders Visit Tinubu, Vow to Deliver Zone to APC in 2027

.Appreciate president for retaining Shettima as running mate

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid got a boost on Thursday as governors, elder statesmen, ministers, lawmakers, traditional rulers and political stakeholders from the North-East geo-political zone promised to mobilise massive grassroots support for him and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the zone.

The leaders, drawn from the six North-East states, converged on the State House, Abuja, to formally endorse the Tinubu-Shettima ticket, hailing the President’s decision to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate and reaffirming their commitment to delivering the region for the ruling party in the 2027 general election.

The delegation, led by Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, also lauded Tinubu government for ongoing infrastructure projects, security interventions and economic reforms, which they claimrd, were beginning to transform the region after years of insurgency and underdevelopment.

Speaking on behalf of the high-powered delegation, Zulum described the visit as one of appreciation and renewed political commitment, saying the President’s decision to retain Shettima demonstrated confidence in the North-East and recognition of loyalty, competence and dedicated service.

His words: “We are here for one overriding purpose, to show our appreciation and thank you most profoundly for the re-nomination of an accomplished son of our region, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, as your vice-presidential running mate in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

“By this decision, you have once again demonstrated your outstanding qualities as a leader who recognises and rewards loyalty, competence and commitment.”

The governor described Shettima as a dependable deputy who has served the President with distinction over the last three years, adding that retaining him reflected continuity, political maturity and strategic leadership.

According to him, although the APC’s zoning arrangement allowed the President to choose a running mate from any of the three northern geo-political zones, Tinubu’s decision to retain Shettima further strengthened the confidence of the North-East in his administration.

Zulum also lauded leaders from the North-West and North-Central regions for supporting the decision, describing it as a demonstration of unity within the ruling party.

The governor also praised the Federal Government’s interventions across the region, citing the ongoing Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri Expressway, investments in agriculture, education, youth empowerment and the rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as evidence of the administration’s commitment to rebuilding the North-East.

“We sincerely appreciate your efforts. We see and feel the impact of your administration and remain grateful for your commitment to the development of our region.”

He assured the President that the region would spare no effort in mobilising support for his re-election.

“On behalf of the governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, party leaders, women, youths and our teeming supporters, I assure Your Excellency that the North-East remains solidly behind your administration.

“We will continue to support your policies and programmes and mobilise our people at the grassroots to embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“By the grace of God, come 2027, the North-East will massively deliver your presidential ticket and all APC candidates at every level.”

Earlier, Kingibe said the delegation represented respected leaders whose influence transcended politics and whose voices continued to shape public opinion across the region.

“It is a great honour to be here today with my brothers and sisters from the North-East to publicly acknowledge the leadership, vision and commitment of President Bola Tinubu and to reaffirm our commitment to partnering with him in moving Nigeria forward.”

According to him, many members of the delegation were no longer active politicians but remained trusted leaders who would continue to explain government policies, rally public support and strengthen confidence in the administration.

“Our people trust us. They know where we stand, and we will continue to mobilise support for this administration because we believe it is working in the national interest.”

Responding, Tinubu described the endorsement as both emotional and reassuring, saying it reflected the enduring partnership between his administration and the North-East.

He paid tribute to former National Chairman of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, recalling the elder statesman’s role in shaping his political philosophy during Nigeria’s struggle for democratic governance.

The President thanked governors, ministers, lawmakers, traditional rulers and political leaders from the region for their confidence in his administration and pledged to consolidate ongoing reforms.

“As a President nominated for a second term, I hold democracy, consistency, dedication and steadfastness very dearly. Our focus is to stabilise the country, strengthen the polity and grow the economy.

“The economy is already stabilised.”

Tinubu said his administration had fulfilled key promises made to the North-East, particularly in road infrastructure and security, stressing that sustained collaboration between the Federal Government and the states remained essential to defeating terrorism and banditry.

“I remember passionately asking for improvements in the road network in the North-East. We have started that journey and fulfilled that promise.

“I have seen the challenges posed by terrorism and banditry, but I have also seen what our collaboration can achieve. Only by standing together and thinking together can we overcome these challenges as one united nation.”

The President maintained that Nigeria had entered a new phase of economic recovery, saying citizens would increasingly benefit from the gains of ongoing reforms.

“The golden age is here. Once the economy is stabilised, Nigerians are not asking for too much. They want stability, social welfare and a better life.”

He also defended his administration’s record on pension payments, saying the government was clearing inherited pension liabilities neglected by previous administrations.

Reiterating his optimism about Nigeria’s future, Tinubu said: “We have our hands on the plough, and we are not looking back. Through the twists and turns of our democracy, Nigeria will survive. We will continue to find strength in our unity in diversity and chart a path of democratic stability and prosperity.”