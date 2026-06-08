WED: Students Plant 400 Trees in Enugu, Nsukka

Students from 20 schools in Enugu and Nsukka planted 400 trees to commemorate World Environment Day (WED) 2026 and promote environmental sustainability.

The celebration formed part of the pilot phase of the climate education campaign, “Rooted in Action: Growing Green Generation,” in Enugu State.

The initiative was organised by the Office of the Senior Adviser to the Governor on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development.

It was implemented in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

UNICEF Enugu Field Office provided funding support for the programme.

The event aligned with the World Environment Day 2026 theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.”

Other partners included the Enugu State Ministry of Education.

Organisers said the campaign aimed to promote climate action and responsible environmental stewardship among young people.

Students participated in tree planting and environmental awareness activities in their respective schools.

They also attended interactive sessions on climate change, conservation and sustainable lifestyles.

Speaking at the event, Senior Adviser to the Governor on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

represented by Mr. Elochukwu Anieze, said climate education was essential for building environmentally conscious future leaders.

He said engaging young people in practical climate activities would strengthen sustainable development efforts.

The Office of the First Lady said it remained committed to environmental protection and youth development initiatives.

It described students as critical stakeholders in addressing climate change and building resilient communities.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change urged students to champion environmental sustainability.

The ministry encouraged proper waste management, reduced plastic use and continued tree-planting activities.

Organisers commended participating schools, teachers and students for supporting the initiative.

They stressed that environmental protection required sustained collaboration among governments, institutions and citizens.

According to them, the newly planted trees will serve as symbols of hope, resilience and a greener future for Enugu State.

Some of the participating schools included: Queens School Enugu; National Grammar School Enugu; Idaw River Girls Secondary School Enugu; University of Nigeria Secondary School Nsukka; Miketery International School Enugu and Uwani Secondary School Enugu among others.