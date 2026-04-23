Owerri Leaders Laud Imo Elders Council for Ceding Imo Governorship to Owerri Zone 

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri Zone have commended the Imo Elders Council for its recent decision and resolution to cede the governorship of the state to the zone after the tenure of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the spirit of the newly enthroned charter of equity, describing the move as timely and necessary for stability and balance in the state.

The position was made known during the Owerri Zonal Leadership Meeting of the party, where stakeholders across various levels gathered to deliberate on party matters and strengthen internal coordination.

In his welcome address, the Owerri Zonal Chairman of the party, Hon. Justus Ogu, expressed deep appreciation to the elders for what he described as a clear and courageous resolution.

He noted that the decision reflects wisdom, fairness and a strong commitment to unity within Imo State.

Ogu further acknowledged the support shown by leaders from other zones who have openly aligned with the position of the elders council, stating that such understanding has helped to deepen trust and reinforce a shared sense of belonging across the state.

The zonal chairman also commended leaders within Owerri zone for maintaining a growing spirit of cooperation, despite differences.

He stressed that the unity achieved so far must be sustained, as it remains the foundation for future political success.

He urged party leaders at all levels to remain disciplined and focused, warning against actions that could undermine the confidence reposed in the zone.

According to him, the conduct of leaders must reflect readiness and responsibility in the face of emerging opportunities.

Speaking on the political direction of the zone, Ogu stated that Owerri zone stands prepared to support and rally behind whoever emerges through the leadership of Governor Uzodimma, in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

He emphasized that collective interest must take precedence over personal ambition.

The meeting drew attendance from key stakeholders, including Deputy Governor Chinyere Ekomaru, members of the National and state Assemblies, party executives, council officials, and ward leaders across the zone.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to unity of purpose and pledged to work together to sustain the party’s electoral strength across Owerri zone and the state at large.