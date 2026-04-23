Africa Gospel Film Project 2026 Trains 60 Christian Filmmakers, Commissions ‘God’s Creative Army’ 

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A new wave of faith-driven storytellers is emerging from Africa’s creative landscape following the successful conclusion of the Africa Gospel Film Project 2026, which trained 60 Christian filmmakers in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The six-day intensive filmmaking masterclass and spiritual formation programme brought together participants from Nigeria and Zambia, equipping them with both technical expertise and a deeper sense of purpose in storytelling.

Hosted at the Gospel Cinema International/ High Definition Film Academy facility in Gwarinpa, the initiative is hailed as a major step in advancing faith-based cinema across the continent.

The training featured an impressive lineup of industry professionals from Nigeria and the United States, blending practical filmmaking skills with spiritual mentorship.

Among them was Stephen Kendrick of the Kendrick Brothers, widely known for acclaimed faith-based films such as War Room and Courageous. He delivered a session titled ‘Heart of the Filmmaker,’ urging participants to align their creative vision with purpose and conviction.

Also present was Cameron Arnett, who led sessions on ‘Christ Over Career’ and acting for film, challenging attendees to prioritize faith in their professional journeys. Other facilitators included Nick Carey, who spoke on building blockbuster faith-based films, and Bob Saenz, who conducted an intensive screenwriting masterclass.

The programme opened on a strong spiritual note, with a keynote by the convener, Bright Wonder Obasi, titled ‘Calling & Identity: Film as Spiritual Influence.’ He emphasized the power of storytelling as a tool for cultural transformation and moral reorientation.

Participants were divided into four production teams—House of Gideon, House of Caleb, House of Joshua, and House of David—where they underwent rigorous hands-on training in screenwriting, directing, cinematography, editing and production. The structure ensured a blend of classroom learning and real-world filmmaking experience.

Midway into the programme, the filmmakers developed and pitched original short film concepts, which were refined under expert supervision. This was followed by a full production phase, where each team executed their projects under industry-standard conditions.

The final day showcased the programme’s impact, featuring a Pitch-A-Thon where 20 participants presented original film ideas for potential funding and collaboration. This was complemented by a public screening of four short films produced during the training, drawing commendations from a panel of industry judges.

Awards were presented across key categories, including Best Screenplay, Cinematography, Directing, Editing, Acting, and Overall Best Film, while all participants received certificates recognizing their completion of the programme.

A defining moment of the closing ceremony was the commissioning of participants as ‘God’s Creative Army,’ led by Pastor Ikenna Okeke. The symbolic session underscored the programme’s mission to raise filmmakers committed not only to excellence but also to spiritual impact.

Speaking at the close of the event, Obasi described the initiative as more than a training programme. “This is a movement to raise storytellers who will shape culture and influence nations through truth-driven films—films that honour God,” he said.

With its inaugural edition setting a strong precedent, the Africa Gospel Film Project has announced ambitious expansion plans, including training 300 filmmakers across Africa and producing six global-standard faith-based films over the next three years.

Industry observers say the initiative reflects a growing appetite for purpose-driven storytelling in African cinema, positioning AGFP as a catalyst for both creative excellence and spiritual transformation on the continent.